NFL Draft 2019: Order & Standings Week 16

A week from now we will know the 2019 NFL draft order for teams that finish outside of the playoffs. Just as we have a battle atop the standings, there is a race at the bottom. Heading into Week 16, the Cardinals and Raiders are tied for the No. 1 pick.

Several spots could end up with teams tied. The first tiebreaker is strength of schedule where it actually benefits teams to have had an easier schedule. The thought process is the team that had the same record but had an easier schedule is the worse team. Here’s how NFL.com describes the tiebreakers.

In situations where teams finished the previous season with identical records, the determination of draft position is decided by strength of schedule — the aggregate winning percentage of a team’s opponents. The team that played the schedule with the lowest winning percentage will be awarded the higher pick. If the teams have the same strength of schedule, division or conference tiebreakers are applied. If the divisional or conference tiebreakers are not applicable, ties will be broken by a coin flip.

Dwayne Haskins & Justin Herbert Are 2 of the Favorites to be the First Quarterback Selected in the 2019 NFL Draft

In our latest NFL mock draft, we have the Jaguars and Giants taking a quarterback inside the top 10. This quarterback class is nowhere near the level of what we saw last year, but there are still a few solid signal callers for quarterback-needy teams to choose from. We have the Jaguars taking Herbert, and the Giants selecting Haskins.

Be sure to check out our latest NFL mock draft with our predictions for the top picks.

Here’s a look at the current NFL draft order heading into Week 16 courtesy of Tankathon. We will be updating this after the late afternoon games go final.

NFL Draft Order 2019: Week 16 Standings

PICK TEAM 1. Arizona Cardinals (3-11) 2. Oakland Raiders (3-11) 3. San Francisco 49ers (4-10) 4. NY Jets (4-10) 5. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-10) 6. Atlanta Falcons (5-9) 7. Detroit Lions (5-9) 8. New York Giants (5-9) 9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-9) 10. Buffalo Bills (5-9) 11. Green Bay Packers (5-8-1) 12. Carolina Panthers (6-8) 13. Denver Broncos (6-8) 14. Cincinnati Bengals (6-8) 15. Cleveland Browns (6-7-1) 16. Washington Redskins (7-8) 17. Miami Dolphins (7-7) 18. Philadelphia Eagles (7-7) 19. Indianapolis Colts (8-6) 20. Tennessee Titans (9-6) 21. Minnesota Vikings (7-6-1) 22. Seattle Seahawks (8-6) 23. Baltimore Ravens (9-6) 24. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-5-1) 25. Oakland Raiders (via Cowboys) 26. New England Patriots (9-5) 27. Oakland Raiders (via Bears) 28. L.A. Chargers (11-4) 29. Houston Texans (10-4) 30. Los Angeles Rams (11-3) 31. Kansas City Chiefs (11-3) 32. Green Bay Packers (via Saints)

READ NEXT: NFL Mock Draft 2019: Giants Take Dwayne Haskins