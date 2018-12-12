Nick Foles Fantasy: With Carson Wentz Out, is Eagles QB Worth Adding?

The Philadelphia Eagles fans may be having flashbacks to the 2017 NFL season when Nick Foles took control and led the team to a Super Bowl victory. Now, many fantasy football owners are hoping he can do the same for their teams down the final stretch of the current season.

Following the news from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that quarterback Carson Wentz may be out for the year, Foles became an intriguing waiver wire target.

#Eagles QB Carson Wentz, dealing with a back issue, is not expected to play this week, sources say. Depending on the result, given the time of year, Wentz may not play again in 2018. The team is still gathering info on his health. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 12, 2018

The question is, will Foles be worth a fantasy add over the multiple other quarterbacks on waivers? Let’s take a look at whether or not the Eagles expected starter for at least Week 15 and possibly beyond is worth considering for the fantasy playoff push.

Matchups and Foles’ Outlook

There has to be some appeal to adding Foles, largely due to the matchups he has ahead. In Week 15, the Eagles draw a plus-matchup for quarterbacks. They’ll face a Los Angeles Rams team who’s allowed 3,372 yards and 27 touchdowns this season to opposing quarterbacks and have proven to be beatable through the air. Although they aren’t terrible, we’ve seen them get lit up by signal-callers at points this season.

The Week 16 matchup with the Houston Texans is slightly tougher, though. The Texans have given up just 20 touchdowns, although that game will be played in Philly, so there’s some obvious appeal there. It’s also worth noting how vital both games are for the Eagles, as they’re battling for a playoff spot still.

While I do believe that Foles can be a solid source of production for the Eagles, there are multiple options available on most waiver wires to consider. But if your league is thin on free agents, Philadelphia has more than enough weapons to help Foles produce down the final stretch.

Should You Add Nick Foles?

Much of this comes down to the situation you’re looking at and the size of fantasy league you play in. If rosters were deep enough that backup quarterbacks are fairly strong throughout the league, then Foles becomes a must-add. On that same note, if your own backup is solid and you’d start him over the final few games instead of Foles, then it may not be worth it.

Foles specifically makes sense in larger leagues, and possibly 12-team leagues. If you had Wentz on your roster, potentially as a starter, then I recommend grabbing him or one of the other top waiver options. There are a few appealing options with low ownership currently who could still be on waivers, and they may provide a higher upside than Foles moving forward.

