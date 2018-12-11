Nick Vannett’s Girlfriend Erza Haliti Has Been Steaming up Instagram

Nick Vannett is dating Erza Haliti, the gorgeous pageant winner that you didn’t know you needed to follow on Instagram! Haliti was crowned Miss Idaho USA in 2011 and went on to win Miss Idaho World. These days, the Albanian beauty works as a pageant coach, according to her Instagram bio.

Haliti attended Boise State University, where she met Vannett. The two have been together for several years now, and often share photos together on social media.

Haliti was on-hand during Sunday’s football practice and posed for a photo with her main squeeze. She shared the pic on her Instagram story and captioned it, “Made it just in time to take a pic with this QT.” She will undoubtedly be rooting for the Seahawks to beat the Minnesota Vikings tonight at 8:15 p.m.

When she’s not cheering on her man and the Seattle Seahawks, Haliti is posting hot pictures of herself on Instagram for her 12.2k followers. You can see a couple of her recent posts below.

Aside from sharing sexy snaps, Haliti has also been known to interact with her fans, often responding to their comments and questions. Most recently, for example, she played “two truths and a lie” in which she posted three things about herself, two of which were real (true) and one of which was not (a lie).

“A. My mom originally wanted to name me Florida. B. I am double jointed. C. The most famous person I’ve met (not the same thing as well-liked) is Donald Trump,” Haliti wrote. Although several people played along, Haliti has not yet revealed which one was the lie.

Last summer, Haliti posted a bikini photo which received more than 1,000 likes.

“I always said that I wouldn’t be one of those girls [that] posts half-naked pictures on IG, but here we are. Just out here living my best life, embracing body positivity, and empowering others instead of judging them,” Haliti captioned the pic.

