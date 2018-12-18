Panthers Playoff Chances: Evaluating Carolina’s Postseason Hopes

The Carolina Panthers find themselves in a situation where their backs are against the wall in the NFC playoff picture. Entering a Week 15 matchup with the 11-win New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football, the Panthers (6-7) desperately need a win. Entering the night, they sit at No. 9 in the conference, behind three seven-win teams.

Carolina draws one of the NFL’s best teams at home in this primetime matchup, but it’s very close to being considered a “must win” for Cam Newton and company. To make matters worse, while there are three teams with seven victories ahead of them in the Wild Card race, the Minnesota Vikings are 7-6-1. In turn, a loss for the Panthers in Week 15 may nearly seal their fate.

We’re going to take a look at the playoff scenarios for the Panthers and how Monday night’s matchup with the Saints could impact their postseason chances. Let’s first start off by evaluating the NFC standings.

Who’s Ahead of the Panthers in the NFC?

*Notates division leader

1. New Orleans Saints (11-2)* 2. Los Angeles Rams (11-3)* 3. Chicago Bears (10-4)* 4. Dallas Cowboys (8-6)* 5. Seattle Seahawks (8-6) 6. Minnesota Vikings (7-6-1) 7. Philadelphia Eagles (7-7) 8. Washington Redskins (7-7) 9. Carolina Panthers (6-7)

There’s a major battle for the Wild Card spots in the NFC, and with only two games remaining for each team after Monday, Week 16 will provide much-needed clarity. But for the time being, the Panthers need to knock off the top-seeded Saints to boost their own playoff hopes.

For Carolina, it’s a mixture of good news and bad news, specifically when evaluating their schedule. Obviously, if more than one team is involved in a tiebreaker (should it come to that) head-to-head games wouldn’t play much of a role more than likely. But if they do, the Panthers defeated the Eagles in Week 7 but lost to the Redskins the week prior to that. Both games may prove irrelevant if they get into a final push with the Vikings, due to Minnesota’s tie.

After this week, the Panthers are at home against the Atlanta Falcons and then head on the road to face this same Saints team in Week 17. Let’s break down the playoff chances for Carolina moving forward.

Panthers’ Playoff Chances

The head-to-head tiebreakers mentioned above are somewhat of a wash, although the Eagles defeating the Rams on Sunday night makes things interesting. It’s a good tiebreaker to have for the Panthers, but if it becomes a situation where multiple teams have the same record, they could be in a tough spot.

Much of this comes down to who exactly finishes with the same record in the Wild Card battle, but if it turns to conference record, Carolina currently sits behind each team. The Panthers are 4-5 in conference play entering Monday night while the Redskins and Seahawks have six and seven wins, respectively. The Eagles sit with a 5-6 conference record, so that’s a positive for Ron Rivera’s club.

We’ll need to play the waiting game and see how the Panthers fare against the Saints before we have a clear idea on the outlook moving forward. But one thing we do know is that it all needs to start with a win over Drew Brees and company in the final game of the week.

