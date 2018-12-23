Patrick Mahomes’ Girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, Is Also Quite an Athlete

Patrick Mahomes’ girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, was a collegiate soccer player and now runs a personal training business. Matthews was a top soccer play at University of Texas at Tyler and had a brief pro stint in Iceland. According to the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Matthews scored 31 goals, 16 assists and went 56-13-5 during her college soccer career.

Matthews signed with Iceland’s UMF Afturelding/Fram in 2017. Matthews initially decided to play soccer at UT Tyler because her friends were on the team.

“I didn’t even see myself playing college soccer when I graduated high school,” Matthews explained to the Tyler Morning Telegraph. “However, I ended up coming to UT Tyler to play soccer because it was close to home and I knew a few girls that played here that loved it and told me I need to join the family. So I did, and these last four years have made me fall in love with soccer all over again and want to go on and play professional soccer.”

Matthews Now Operates Her Own Personal Training Business

Matthews now leans on her experience as a soccer player in her role as a personal trainer. Here’s how Matthews described her background on her personal training website.

The name is Brittany Lynne Matthews, I started my fitness journey 4 years ago while playing collegiate soccer! I graduated from University of Texas at Tyler with my Bachelors of Science in Kinesiology. I continued my soccer career professionally in Iceland. I have officially hung up my cleats and have focused on helping people with health and fitness. I love sharing my journey and knowledge with you along the way as I grow and learn!

Mahomes and Matthews are both extremely competitive and Mahomes’ girlfriend has no problem reminding the Chiefs quarterback that she has a few athletic accomplishments as well.

“We feed off of each other,” Matthews told UT Tyler Athletics in 2016. “He’s an incredible leader and player and I’ve learned a lot from him. We give each other advice and he is always being positive with me to motivate me when I need it. I’m constantly letting him know that he’s not the only one breaking records. We’re having a great time with everything that is going on in our lives. He’s doing big things right now and so I am.”

Mahomes noted that Matthews’ work ethic has inspired him to work harder at perfecting his craft.

“I am extremely proud of the level of play she has gotten to because all of it is from hard work,” Mahomes explained to UT Tyler Athletics. “Her competitive nature is one of the many things I love about her. She hates losing and wants to be the best. She works extremely hard to be great and it inspires me to work just as hard.”

Mahomes is hoping to finish off his first season as an NFL starting quarterback with a trip to the Super Bowl. Matthews attends Mahomes’ games and frequently posts photos like the one below from Arrowhead Stadium.