Eagles Schedule: As Playoff Outlook Improves, Big Tests Lie Ahead

The Philadelphia Eagles picked up a much-needed Week 13 win over the Washington Redskins. In a game where a loss would have dropped them to 5-7 on the season and two games back of both the Dallas Cowboys and Redskins, Philly took advantage of home-field advantage.

After the 28-13 victory on Monday Night Football moved them to 6-6 on the season, they’re now tied with Washington for the No. 2 spot in the NFC East. Next up? A chance for the Eagles to get revenge on the Cowboys for a Week 10 loss, but it won’t be easy. The game against Dallas is just one of their tough matchups remaining ahead, and Philadelphia has work to do if they want a spot in the postseason.

Let’s check out the Eagles’ remaining schedule and what may need to happen for them to win the division.

Eagles’ Remaining 2018 Schedule

Week 14: at Dallas Cowboys

Week 15: at Los Angeles Rams (Sunday Night Football)

Week 16: vs. Houston Texans

Week 17: at Washington Redskins

While a Week 14 date with the division-leading Cowboys is a huge matchup, life won’t get easier for the Eagles after that. But when speaking specifically about the Dallas game, this is a team who just snapped the New Orleans Saints’ 10-game win streak in Week 13. They’ve also won four straight games and it’s tough to argue that they aren’t trending in the right direction at a rapid rate.

If that’s not a tough enough start to the final quarter of the season, the fact that three of their four games are on the road only adds to the level of difficulty. Following that up with a Week 15 game against the one-loss Los Angeles Rams and MVP candidate Todd Gurley shows a tall task lying ahead for the Eagles to make the postseason.

Philadelphia is fortunate that their game with the Houston Texans is at home, but it’s still a tough spot, considering Deshaun Watson and company have reeled off nine-straight wins. Their offense looks impressive, and the JJ Watt-led defense has upped the ante by allowing 21 or fewer points in seven of their last eight games.

Although the Week 17 finale against the Redskins, who are now down two quarterbacks, isn’t as bad as the other three games, a divisional matchup on the road isn’t ideal. Even still, the Eagles should be able to leave town with a win, but the question becomes how their record will look coming out of the three games prior to it.

READ NEXT: Le’Veon Bell Holdout: Top 2019 Landing Spots for Steelers RB

