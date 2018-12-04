Redskins Destroyed on Twitter for Colin Kaepernick Decision

While the quarterback situation surrounding the Washington Redskins continues to get worse, it seems the team’s public image may have taken a hit. After first losing Alex Smith to a gruesome leg injury, Washington’s backup, Colt McCoy, suffered a fractured fibula Monday that will sideline him for the rest of the year. The decisions following this have led to some major backlash.

The Redskins now find themselves in need of a quarterback with Mark Sanchez as the only signal-caller currently in the mix. Unfortunately, the list of names who have recently played in the NFL and are free agents is thin. For a team in the playoff mix, signing any of those players wouldn’t make much of an impact, and if their number were called, are unlikely to help much.

One name who could make for an interesting option is Colin Kaepernick, who can’t seem to get a chance in the NFL. But less than 24 hours after McCoy’s injury, Redskins coach Jay Gruden shut down the idea.

#Redskins HC Jay Gruden, asked about the idea of bringing in Colin Kaepernick: "He's been talked about and discussed, for sure. But we will probably go a different direction." — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 4, 2018

Following Gruden’s decision to opt against really considering Kaepernick or even bringing him in for a workout, it’s not surprising that many fans were up in arms about the decision. Many people took to Twitter to voice their frustration with the Redskins and Gruden while also showing support for Kaepernick.

Here’s a look at a few of the reactions which poured in after the news, featuring both fans, analysts, players, and anyone in between.

Twitter Reacts to Redskins’ Colin Kaepernick Decision

If the Redskins don't sign Kaepernick now….there is no doubt about collusion as if there wasn't before. Sign Foster but black ball Kaepernick. This is b.s. that even the racists can't deny — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) December 4, 2018

The #Redskins have their reasons for not even bringing in Kaepernick but these aren’t them. Mark Sanchez has gotten zero practice reps in the team’s offense. To think anybody is so entrenched they can’t adjust their schemes on the fly here is preposterous. https://t.co/RvUuHMexCT — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 4, 2018

Just want to make it clear to anyone reading this that the Redskins are bringing in Ryan Mallett for a workout over Kaepernick. RYAN MALLETT. — Mason (@masonpayonk) December 4, 2018

The fact that the Redskins are willing to sign Reuben Foster and not Colin Kaepernick is utterly atrocious. This lifelong Skins fan hopes they do not win another game. — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) December 4, 2018

For heaven sakes just freaking do it man. Colin Kaepernick is easily 20 times better than Mark Sanchez….. Does nobody realise it was Chip Kelly who ruined the 49ers? Not Kaepernick?? #NFL #Kaepernick @Redskins https://t.co/EkH82GgoB1 — ThomasG. (@TheRealThomasAG) December 4, 2018

Dear @Redskins , Giving Ryan Mallet a workout without even brining in Kaepernick is really transparent. You make it hard to be a fan of this team. — Hustler of Culture (@HofC) December 4, 2018

Did Jay Gruden miss the entire 2012 season? One team literally got to the Super Bowl by putting Colin Kaepernick in an offense originally designed for Alex Smith #Redskins #49ers https://t.co/cwqwoJBl9e — John Breech (@johnbreech) December 4, 2018

Colin Kaepernick’s Potential Upside

While the Redskins sit at 6-6 and still very much within striking distance of an NFC East title, Kaepernick would at least provide the ability to make plays. The 31-year-old quarterback hasn’t played since 2016 but threw for 16 touchdowns against four interceptions that season. He also rushed for 468 yards and two additional scores over 12 games.

In his career, Kaepernick has thrown 72 touchdowns and just 30 interceptions over 69 games. He’s also tallied 2,300 rushing yards and 13 scores, showing a playmaking ability that’s desperately needed. In order for the Redskins to have a realistic chance at still making the playoffs, they need to find an impact player at quarterback. Whether that’s Kaepernick or not, something has to be done in order to save the season.

