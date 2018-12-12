Jessica Hayes, Rocky Fielding’s Fiancee: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Rocky Fielding’s fiancee, Jessica Hayes, will be leading the English boxer’s cheering section as he battles Canelo Alvarez in Madison Square Garden on December 15. Fielding, who was a heavy baby at 10 pounds which led to his nickname, is considered a major underdog to come out on top of the WBA “regular” super middleweight title fight.

On social media posts, Fielding refers to his fiancee as Jess. The couple got engaged in since 2014 and have two children, Ralphi and Romi, together. The biggest fight of Fielding’s life takes place the day before Jess’s birthday.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Jess Gave Birth the Couple’s 2nd Child in September 2018

Fielding mentioned in a July 2018 feature in the Independent that Jess was due to have the couple’s second child in September 2018. The same article referred to Fielding as a “quiet guy, nice guy and often anonymous fighter.” When speaking about his style in a December 2018 interview with the Daily Mail,ic Fielding said, “Trash talking and that rubbish has never been for me. I always just wanted to put my energy into the ring and into my family. I’ve got a two-year-old boy, Ralphi, and a baby girl, Romi, and Jessica, my girlfriend. I just want to do what I can to get better things for them.”

During the Mail interview, Fielding also explained the circumstances in which he found out he would be facing Canelo Alvarez. “I honestly thought Jamie was winding me up when he phoned to tell me. I was in bed and my girlfriend was feeding the baby and I’m getting told I’m fighting Canelo. Mad.”

2. Jess Once Joked on Twitter Over Fielding’s Reluctance to Propose

Happy Birthday To My @Rocky87Fielding I Love U So Much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/WOmXa8lmfS — Jessica Hayes (@jessica1871) August 5, 2016

In an August 2012 Twitter conversation with her mother, Jess expressed, jokingly, her dismay that Fielding had not proposed. Jess described weddings as being “fabulous,” following that up with, “Maybe @Rocky87Fielding will ask me to marry him soon #wishfulthinking.” Although less than two years later, on January 7, Jess tweeted, “So Happy Im Engaged To My Gorgeous @Rocky87Fielding Couldnt Be Happier 💍💗❤️💍💗❤️💍💗.”

3. In 2015, Jess & Fielding Took a the Tourist Tour of Madison Square Garden

Fielding said in an interview with Boxing News that three years before he’s due to face Alvarez, he and Jess took the tourist tour of Madison Square Garden. Fielding said, “I was there three years ago doing a tour with my girlfriend around Madison Square Garden and I got a picture outside, saying one day, do you know what I mean? Not even slightly even thinking I would. I just put one day, every fighter’s dream is to fight at Madison Square Garden, I just put one day, not even thinking. I went to a basketball game, in the upper tier I was looking down thinking imagine fighting here. All the stars that were there, Lebron James was playing. Then three years later I’m getting a phone call about fighting the biggest fighter in the world.”

4. Like Her Fiancee, Hayes Is Passionate Supporter of Liverpool F.C.

According to Hayes’ Facebook page, she is a native of Speke, a suburb of Liverpool. Hayes attended St. Julie’s Catholic High School in the city. Both she and Fielding are passionate supporters of Liverpool F.C., via their Twitter accounts. On August 2, Fielding tweeted a photo showing him with ex-Liverpool players Ronnie Whelan and Ray Houghton.

5. Rather Than Go on a Training Camp, Fielding Opted to Stay Close to Home in the Build Up to the Canelo Fight

Fielding told ESPN in a feature prior to the Canelo fight that he opted to stay closer to home while training for the Canelo fight. Fielding to the magazine, “This is better than being away for training. I did go to Tenerife a few months back and it killed my routine. Now I get home and it’s bedtime, it’s bath time, and I won’t have seen the children since the morning. It makes me bound out of boxing, I put all my spare time into being a dad. Once I walk into the gym I’m all about boxing, but when I’m home it’s about being a dad.”

READ NEXT: Michigan School Teachers Admit to Being Porn Stars on the Side