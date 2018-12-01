Spencer Ware Fantasy: Is Chiefs RB a Start or Sit in Week 13?

The Kansas City Chiefs running back situation took a big turn due to the latest news involving Kareem Hunt. The team’s current starter finds himself facing potential discipline due to a recent video that’s come to light. It was first released by TMZ Sports and shows Hunt arguing with a woman at a Cleveland hotel in February of 2018. Hunt is seen pushing the woman and also goes on to kick her while she’s on the ground.

Following the video being released, ESPN’s Dan Graziano revealed the Chiefs have opted to send Hunt home from team facilities. He also cites that there’s a chance the running back could wind up on the commissioner’s exempt list.

I am told the Chiefs sent Kareem Hunt home from the facility today upon learning of the release of the video and pending further action. Most likely short-term resolution is that Hunt would be placed on the commissioner's exempt list pending a final decision, but we will see. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) November 30, 2018

The news could point to Hunt missing Week 13 and possibly beyond that. In turn, this almost certainly means the Chiefs will turn to Spencer Ware as their starter. Ware has had his fair share of success in the NFL, although he’s seen limited action to this point, specifically throughout the 2018 season.

We’re going to take a look at the Week 13 fantasy football outlook for the Chiefs rusher and decide whether he’s a start or sit against the Oakland Raiders.

Should You Start or Sit Spencer Ware?

Assuming Hunt is indeed not active for the upcoming game against the Raiders, Ware becomes a very intriguing fantasy option. He’s tallied just 22 carries for 124 yards and one touchdown with 14 receptions for 165 yards on the season but has flashed upside even before this year.

Ware is a strong dual-threat option, which was on display back in 2016. That season, he received an expanded workload, rushing 214 times for 921 yards and three scores over 14 games. He also added 33 receptions for 447 yards and two more touchdowns, pointing to the 27-year-old back potentially having major upside with an expanded role alongside Patrick Mahomes.

It’s fully expected that he’ll be the team’s starter if Hunt isn’t in the mix, barring something unforeseen coming to light. And with a matchup against a poor Raiders defense, he’s also in a great spot to post a big stat line in Week 13. On the season, Oakland has allowed 1,481 rushing yards to opposing backs (most in the NFL) along with eight touchdowns. They’ve also given up 401 receiving yards and three scores through the air to the position.

Ware is in a great spot and is more than capable of producing at a high level. He’s worth starting in all leagues where you have Hunt (of course) but also any 12-team league or larger. I’d consider him as a RB2 or flex option in 10-team leagues as well if you have a need at either spot.

READ NEXT: Le’Veon Bell Holdout: Top 2019 Landing Spots for Steelers RB

