TJ Warren Out: Suns’ Starting Lineup Against Lakers Without Warren

The Suns will be looking to snap their four-game losing streak tonight and improve their record to 5-18. It won’t be easy, though. They’ll be playing on the Lakers’ home turf at the Staples Center, and the Los Angeles team has been steadily improving after a tough start to the season.

Under the leadership of LeBron James, the young Lakers team went from a 3-5 record in October to 10-4 in November. They’re a team that is increasingly finding their identity, especially after the acquisition of veteran center Tyson Chandler to give them a boost on the defensive end. The LA team is looking to grab their third win in a row, and with the Suns’ recent injury troubles they’re likely expecting a somewhat-automatic win.

It ain’t over ’til it’s over, though, and the Suns will be playing with their star player Devin Booker back in the lineup. Though their second-leading scorer TJ Warren will be out as he continues to nurse a left knee sprain, the Suns will be coming out strong with Booker and Ayton holding down the lineup.

Here’s a look at what the Suns’ starting lineup could be for tonight as they face the Lakers in Los Angeles:

Phoenix Suns Starting Lineup Without TJ Warren

PG: Devin Booker

SG: Mikal Bridges

SF: Trevor Ariza

PF: Josh Jackson

C: DeAndre Ayton

In spite of the team’s less-than-ideal record (the Suns sit solidly at the bottom of the Western Conference), fourth-year player Devin Booker and rookie DeAndre Ayton are standouts in the league. Ayton is averaging 16.5 points and 10.2 rebounds per game in his rookie year, and Booker is averaging 20.2.

Devin Booker wants to see a superteam in Phoenix. 👀 pic.twitter.com/DjQ1vl3gSN — theScore (@theScore) November 27, 2018

Booker recently commented that he’d like a superteam to eventually end up in Phoenix and be built around him. With him and Ayton holding it down, a superteam could be in the cards for the Suns. For now, though, they’re working on making that an attractive option for players in the future. They’re somehow managing to showcase their talents and still lose, making them undeniably high-potential, and also likely to secure high draft picks in the near future.

But until then, the Suns will face the Lakers today at 12:30 pm PST at the Staples Center.

