LOOK: Stephen Curry Hilariously Mocks His Baseball Past on Instagram

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has never shied away from showing his light-hearted side. In general, Curry seems to be a pretty laid-back person who’s certainly able to laugh at himself when the opportunity arises. And recently, that was exactly the case, as an old photo of the Warriors guard came to light.

As CBC Athletes shows, NBA Memes revealed a picture of Curry as a kid playing baseball and threw a bit of shade at his batting stance. Fortunately, Steph was a good sport about it all and even got a kick out of the stance, which was certainly unique.

There’s no denying that Curry’s batting stance could use a little work, and he may need to lower that grip as well. Fortunately, we know that two-time NBA Most Valuable Player is a solid golfer, so at least he has that to fall back on if the whole basketball thing doesn’t work out.

Stephen Curry’s Impressive Start to NBA Season

Although Curry was bitten by the injury bug early on in the 2018-19 season, he’s put together an excellent all-around stat line. Through the first 19 games he played in, the Warriors star posted averages of 29.3 points, 5.7 assists and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 50.3 percent from the field. Curry has been on fire from beyond the arc as well, knocking down 48 percent of his 3-point attempts.

While Curry missed 11 games due to a groin injury, he’s still managed to make a case for being a legitimate contender for the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award once again. He’ll have some tough competition, though, as there are a few big names putting up monster stat lines on a nightly basis. If the Warriors can continue trending upward, their talented point guard could certainly remain in the mix for the award, and his team will stick as favorites to win the NBA title.

