Cowboys’ Allen Hurns Provides Injury Update & Return Timeline Post-Surgery

The scene around Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Allen Hurns after a gruesome leg injury in the opening round of the NFL playoffs was a concerning one. After Hurns was carted off the field and immediately taken to the hospital, there weren’t many updates provided. Fortunately, that changed as the night rolled on, and more specifically in the early afternoon Sunday.

As Jane Slater of NFL Network revealed, Hurns provided an update on both his injury and potential timeline.

#Cowboys WR Allen Hurns tells me they finished surgery on his broken fibula and “I’ll be good to go by the beginning of the season” Teammate Tavon Austin told me a few guys were going to try and see him today — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) January 6, 2019

After the Cowboys’ playoff opener Saturday, owner Jerry Jones addressed the media and provided an update on the receiver. As Jori Epstein cited, Hurns went right into surgery after his arrival at the hospital, according to Jones.

The diagnosis was originally either a broken/dislocated ankle or fractured knee, but Hurns provided the latest details and seems to already be focusing on his potential return. Not surprisingly, Cowboys players were trying to see their teammate after the surgery had wrapped up, as Slater pointed out.

Allen Hurns’ Injury & Scene After

*NOTE: The following video is graphic.

The injury happened early in the first quarter against the Seahawks and it was immediately obvious the severity of it. Here’s a look at the video which features a graphic image of Hurns’ leg.

Not for the squeamish, but here's the Allen Hurns injury. It's gruesome. pic.twitter.com/2JARVLixza — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) January 6, 2019

Almost immediately after the play prior to Hurns being carted off the field, Epstein and USA Today showed a video of players from both sidelines coming to show the receiver love. He proceeded to give a thumbs up while being taken to the locker room/ambulance.

Classy move by Cowboys, Seahawks benches coming to wish WR Allen Hurns well before he was carted off pic.twitter.com/7BkY2rLWl2 — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) January 6, 2019

Allen Hurns’ 2018 Season & Future Outlook

Hurns was in his first year with the Cowboys but wound up taking a backseat a bit to Cole Beasley and rookie Michael Gallup early in the season. While Dallas struggled to get their passing game going much, he flashed glimpses of upside at various points. This includes a game against the Washington Redskins in October when he caught 5-of-6 passes for 74 yards. His final stat line for the year included 20 catches for 295 yards and two touchdowns.

Moving forward, the future outlook for Hurns with the Cowboys remains up in the air. As Over The Cap shows, he’s under contract through the 2019 season after signing a two-year, $11 million deal this past offseason. One big question is how the team will opt to approach moving forward, as they acquired Amari Cooper in a trade. Beyond that, if they chose to part ways with Hurns, it would cost $1.25 million in dead money while freeing up $5 million in cap space.

