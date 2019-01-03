Rachel Roberts, Andy Robertson’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Rachel Roberts’ labor has not impacted Andy Robertson’s ability to line out for Liverpool against Manchester City on January 3. On the morning of the biggest Premier League game of the season so far, rumors abounded that Robertson was not traveling with the squad to the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Those rumors were struck down by Liverpool Echo reporter James Pearce who tweeted, “Some rumors earlier that Andy Robertson would miss the game tonight but he’s with the squad and expecting him to play.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Robertson & Roberts Met Each Other While Students at St. Ninian’s School in Glasgow

Robertson and Roberts are high school sweethearts having met each other at St. Ninian’s High School in the south-west of the Scottish city of Glasgow, according to a Bleacher Report feature. The couple remains friends with the same group of people they went to school with, the Daily Record reported in May 2018.

Robertson told the Guardian in May 2018 that, “Rachel was the year below me in school [near Glasgow], but we hung about with the same friends. We got together when I was 19. She always winds me up. There was a memory on Facebook from eight years ago and I wished her happy birthday just after midnight. She says now: ‘Yeah, that was you trying to get in early doors.’ Obviously, being a proud man, I denied it. But she might have a point.”

2. Roberts Is the Owner of Gymnastics Clothing Brand Oro Sport

According to Roberts’ Instagram page, she is the owner of Oro Sport, a UK-based gymnastics clothing brand. The company also specializes in leotards and dancewear. Roberts says on her LinkedIn page that she graduated from the University of Glasgow in 2016 with a degree in mathematics and languages. On that page, Roberts says that she opened the business in March 2015, having previously worked for Spanish banking giant Santander. Roberts is a fluent Spanish and Portuguese speaker. Roberts also mentions on that page that her company is the exclusive distributor of Dreamlight USA gymnastic products in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

3. Roberts Gave Birth to the Couple’s First Child in August 2017

Roberts and Robertson have a son, Rocco, together. Robertson told the Liverpool Echo, shortly after he made the move to Anfield from Hull City, in the summer of 2017 that Roberts was due to give birth in August. Robertson told the newspaper at the time, “Not long now. We’re just trying to get everything sorted for that. We’ve got all the furniture, but we just need to put it up when we get a house. All exciting times of course but also a wee bit stressful. I’m sure we’ll deal with it.”

Robertson told the Daily Record in September 2017 that Roberts had “taken to being a mum like a duck to water.” Robertson also spoke about the support Roberts gave him in the latter stages of the pregnancy as it coincided with his pre-season. Robertson added, “It does change you. As soon as Rachel gave birth, you get a sudden urge to love, respect and protect him. That’s all I want to do. I’ve got my own little family to look after now and it’s a big responsibility.” Rocco turned nine months old on the day of the 2018 Champions League Final when Robertson, along with his Liverpool teammates lost 3-1 to Real Madrid. In March 2018, Robertson told the Daily Mirror that he and Roberts were “obsessed” with their son.

4. Liverpool Icon Kenny Dalglish Told Roberts He Would Look Out for Robertson After He Moved to Anfield

Robertson joined Liverpool in the summer of 2017, three weeks before Roberts gave birth to their son, the Sun reported. The defender told the Daily Record in September of that year that shortly after his first game, against Crystal Palace, Robertson encountered Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish. Robertson said, “After the Crystal Palace game I played in, I went to meet my parents and girlfriend Rachel – and Kenny Dalglish was with them. I managed to get a 10-minute chat with him and he was great for me. He told me that if my family or I needed anything at Liverpool he’d be there for me. Kenny’s got a stand named after him at that club. He can do anything there, he’s a legend. So to have someone like that to help me and talk me through things is amazing. It was a pleasure to meet him and hopefully, I’ll see a lot more of him.”

5. Robertson Has Described the Couple’s Son as the ‘Center of His Universe’

Robertson told the Scottish Daily Record in a July 2018 that his son was the “center of his universe.” Robertson went on, “You dont’ appreciate it as much at the time but it’s only later on that you realise just how much time people sacrifice for you to be able to play sport. You take it for granted as a kid but when you become a parent yourself you realise that you’re giving up time.” Robertson went on to talk about how when his son begins to take up sports, he will provide the same support his parents gave him.

