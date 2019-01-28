Celtics Not Anthony Davis’ Top Trade Target Due to Kyrie Irving Situation?

Regardless of how you look at it, all the Boston Celtics can really do at this point when it comes to Anthony Davis is sit back and wait. Although the team could put together a strong trade package for the New Orleans Pelicans star, they’re facing an uphill battle due to the timing of Davis’ trade request.

But even beyond that, the Celtics find themselves in a unique situation, according to a recent from Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports. As the NBA analyst revealed, Boston is not a top option for Davis currently, due to the belief that Kyrie Irving may leave in 2019 free agency.

“Regarding team preferences, Boston is not a top target for Davis, sources said. There’s a growing belief of uncertainty that Kyrie Irving will not re-sign with Boston, sources said, even though he vowed to do so at the beginning of the season.”

It’s an eye-opening report and assuming this is true, then Davis may have caught somewhat of a break here. The Celtics can’t acquire the star prior to the deadline as both he and Irving have designated player rookie extensions, meaning they can’t be on the same team together this year.

Lakers & Knicks Circled as Potential Landing Spots

While the Los Angeles Lakers, who are openly seeking a second star to pair with LeBron James have been a top option all along, the push for Davis is now on. The Haynes cited that the Lakers, along with the New York Knicks are both preparing offers for Davis.

He points out the interesting options the Knicks have as possible names to put into the mix, each of which could help create a package that would certainly entice the Pelicans.

“The Knicks have valuable trade chips in Kristaps Porzingis, rookie Kevin Knox and potentially the No. 1 overall pick in 2019.”

It’s unknown how this whole situation could shape up, but the Knicks have previously been linked to Kevin Durant as a free agent destination. If that’s the case, New York would almost immediately shift back to being one of the NBA’s elite franchises with that duo and the option to add one more big name as well.

Evaluating the More Appealing Anthony Davis Trade Package

Assuming the Knicks were indeed willing to part with some mixture of the No. 1 pick, Kevin Knox and Kristaps Porzingis, that’s a tough deal to top. But as Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reported, the Lakers deal would have to begin with Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Ivica Zubac, and a No. 1 pick.

Hearing from sources if Lakers want Anthony Davis, who has requested a trade, LA has to start the deal with Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Ivica Zubac, No. 1 pick. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) January 28, 2019

On the one hand, the Pelicans would be taking somewhat of a risk of losing Porzingis in free agency with the Knicks offer. The Lakers get the edge here due to the fact that Ball and Kuzma both have multiple years left on their current deals (assuming both or either is included).

It’s unknown how the actual offers will look, but the next few days are going to be interesting to monitor as additional details come to light.

READ NEXT: Knicks’ 3 Best Anthony Davis Trades, Including Kristaps Porzingis