Brill Garrett, Jason Garrett’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Brill Garrett is Jason Garrett’s wife. The Cowboys head coach met his wife while he was a freshman at Princeton University, according to an interview Brill gave with 5PointsBlue that can be viewed in full below.

Brill and Jason have been together for over a decade now. They were married in 1994, and have no children.

Here’s what you need to know about Brill:

1. Brill & Jason Garrett Met in a Freshman Geology Class While They Were Undergraduate Students at Princeton University

According to the interview Brill gave with 5 Points Blue, she and her husband met in a lecture class at Princeton University, specifically a geology lecture class that took place three times a week.

“We would have a lab once a week and the lab was on Thursdays from one until four and so I of course noticed him early on,” Brill said. “I noticed that he left lab early, and the next week he left the lab early, and then the next week…so I thought what is going on? I gathered my courage and I asked him, ‘Why are you always leaving lab early?’ And he looked at me like, ‘Well, don’t you know I have baseball practice?'”

Brill and Jason were married in 1994.

2. Brill Garrett Teamed Up With Former First Lady Laura Bush to Chair the 2018 Dallas/Ft Worth Celebration of Reading in November

Brill Garrett describes herself as a literacy advocate, and teamed up with Former First Lady Laura Bush to host the 2018 Dallas/Ft Worth Celebration of Reading on Tuesday, November 6th, in Dallas.

“What a tremendous honor to help continue the work she began, bringing amazing authors to Dallas and inspiring people to embrace reading while supporting local family literacy initiatives. The Celebration of Reading is always powerful, but it takes on special meaning this year with the recent loss of its beloved founder.”

Funds raised from the celebration benefited over 140 family literacy programs and initiatives throughout the country, according to 5PointsBlue.

3. Brill & Jason Garrett Do Not Have Any Kids, & Live Together in Dallas

Brill and Jason Garrett do not have any children. Jason was one of three sons growing up, according to ESPN, and one of his brothers, John Garrett, is involved in the same industry.

John was hired by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to be a wide receivers’ coach in 2013, per ESPN. He said to the publication of his new job, “It just seemed that everybody was told, offensively and defensively, that there are going to be changes and everyone needs to know, as Jerry (Jones) indicated, that every aspect of the organization is subject to change. When this opportunity came up, it was something that I was able to pursue and it worked out great.”

Now, John is the head football coach at Lafayette College, and has held the position since 2016.

4. In October, the Garretts Took Some Flack From Cowboys Nation for Attending a Dodgers Game While the Cowboys’ Record Was 3-4

It's a good thing Jason Garrett stayed home and worked on the game plan rather than going to LA and baseball game. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) November 6, 2018

In October, during the World Series match between the Dodgers and the Red Sox, the Garretts attended a baseball game in LA at a time when the Cowboys were currently rolling with a 3-4 record. Cowboys fans immediately took ire to the apparent fact that Jason Garrett was spending time with his wife on a Saturday night.

Per 247 Sports, FOX analyst Jimmy Johnson said, “Well, I know the World Series, it’s huge. but perception … I think it sends the wrong message, not only to the fans, but to the players. At 3-4, there’s work to be done.”

Bengals reporter Katherine Terrell tweeted, “Shouldn’t Jason Garrett be reading his playbook and not attending a baseball game?!!!!??”

Meanwhile, Star Tribune’s LaVelle Neal tweeted, “Who gives a flip if Jason Garrett gives up play calling duties? It’s baseball season! Go to bed. NFL!”

5. Brill Garrett Keeps a Low Profile on Social Media

Despite her husband’s high profile career, Brill Garrett stays extremely private with the rest of their lives and doesn’t appear to have much of a presence on any major social media account.

Jason Garrett doesn’t appear to have a Twitter or an Instagram either. Still, his social media presence is felt, given how often people tweet, post, and talk about him on sports channels.