LeBron ‘Can Convince’ Carmelo To Come Off Lakers Bench: Source

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors drives against LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during their preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on October 10, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lakers defeated the Warriors 123-113.

Will Carmelo Anthony join the Los Angeles Lakers via a trade or a buyout?

“I don’t think anyone would trade for Melo, not even a minor trade,” a league source told me through a text message last night.

“He’d be great for the Lakers. LeBron can convince him to play off the bench.”

Anthony is a close friend of LeBron James; something many people believe he has in his favor.

The Los Angeles Lakers have also been deliberate in watching their cap space too.

LA added savvy veterans like Tyson Chandler into the fold along with Michael Beasley and Rajon Rondo during the offseason.

“They may get Carmelo,” NBA insider, Chris Sheridan told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“That’s a wait and see thing in L.A.”

Woj also tweeted that the Rockets will have until Monday to clear a roster spot for Faried and that Faried is expected to move into the Rockets lineup with significant minutes immediately with absence of Clint Capela.”

Who would the Rockets waive?  Carmelo Anthony is likely!  What’s his next move?

On an Instagram post posted about three hours ago, James’ trainer, CuffsTheLegend wrote:

I remember when the Bad Boy Pistons acquired Mark Aguirre and people said it wouldn’t work🦉

LeBron James liked the post on Instagram.

According to a report from Sam Amick and Joe Vardon of The Athletic, Anthony has “multiple options available,” and plans to make a decision on his NBA future prior to the Feb. 7 trade deadline.

Per CBS Sports’ Chris Bengel:

According to two sources with knowledge of Anthony’s situation, the exiled 10-time All-Star who remains on the Houston Rockets roster has multiple options available and is expected to pick one before the Feb. 7 trade deadline. There is no clarity as to whether he would be traded in these scenarios or waived and subsequently signed, but there are strong signs that he will play in the NBA again.

 

