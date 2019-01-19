LeBron ‘Can Convince’ Carmelo To Come Off Lakers Bench: Source

Will Carmelo Anthony join the Los Angeles Lakers via a trade or a buyout?

Carmelo Anthony to the Lakers?! Went through my phone and asked a few people around the league. Best response? “LeBron can convince him to play off the bench. He'd be great for the Lakers. I don't think anyone would trade for Melo, not even a minor trade.” pic.twitter.com/GXWPdN0ewq — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) January 19, 2019

“I don’t think anyone would trade for Melo, not even a minor trade,” a league source told me through a text message last night.

“He’d be great for the Lakers. LeBron can convince him to play off the bench.”

Anthony is a close friend of LeBron James; something many people believe he has in his favor.

The Los Angeles Lakers have also been deliberate in watching their cap space too.

LA added savvy veterans like Tyson Chandler into the fold along with Michael Beasley and Rajon Rondo during the offseason.

“They may get Carmelo,” NBA insider, Chris Sheridan told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“That’s a wait and see thing in L.A.”

Just last night, ESPN’s Adrian Wojanrowski tweeted that Brooklyn’s Kenneth Faried has agreed to a contract buyout with the Brooklyn Nets, clearing the way for him to sign a free agent deal with the Houston Rockets. Faried is expected to be waived on Saturday and clear on Monday.

Woj also tweeted that the Rockets will have until Monday to clear a roster spot for Faried and that Faried is expected to move into the Rockets lineup with significant minutes immediately with absence of Clint Capela.”

Who would the Rockets waive? Carmelo Anthony is likely! What’s his next move?