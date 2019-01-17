Carmelo Anthony Return: Is Retirement A Thought?

Carmelo Anthony has not played basketball since November

A ten-time NBA All-Star, Anthony signed with the Houston Rockets this summer after clearing waivers in a trade that shipped him from the Oklahoma City Thunder the Atlanta Hawks.

The third overall pick in the 2003 draft, Anthony’s last appearance with the Houston Rockets came in a blowout loss to Oklahoma City on Nov. 8 when he had two points and five rebounds.

With Melo still under contract with the Houston Rockets, he’ll either be bought out or traded. Where does Melo go? Some have suggested retirement. His peers refute it. “No way Melo should retire,” Allen Iverson recently told The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

“I definitely think he should keep going. He got a lot left in the tank, man. It’s just got to be the right situation … He’s going to find his way to adapt to the game and the best spot. I believe in him, and I know he’s strong enough. He has a strong foundation behind him as far as his family and friends. I really think he’ll be alright. I’m in Melo’s corner all the way.” “He can still contribute,” ESPN NBA analyst, Jalen Rose told TMZ.

“It’s just … finding the right opportunity is tough because unless there’s a major injury, a contender team probably wouldn’t add him. And then, a lottery team is probably looking to ‘Stop tryin’ for Zion,’ so they’re tanking in a lot of ways.” “Maybe an injury happens and he gets back in the league.”