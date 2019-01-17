Carmelo Anthony Return: Washington Wizards An Option?

Carmelo Anthony needs a new team.

Could the Washington Wizards be in the fold?

The New York Times’ Marc Stein said no late last month.

Per CBS Sports:

“The Wizards maintain they have no plans to pursue Anthony despite being mentioned last week as a potential destination for the former All-Star who grew up largely in Baltimore, Md.” The Rockets’ preference, of course, remains shipping Anthony and his veteran minimum contract out via trade rather than waiving him outright, since the former would save some luxury-tax dollars.”

Currently in 11th place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference, the Washington Wizards have been hit with the injury bug most of the season; most notably with John Wall and Dwight Howard.

Washington’s most consistent shine? Bradley Beal!

Since the start of 2019, started, Beal has averaged 31.3 points, 6.9 assists, and 5.4 points per game.

Could Melo help in scoring?