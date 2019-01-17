Carmelo Anthony Return: Washington Wizards An Option?

Getty Images
Carmelo Anthony playing his short stint with the Rockets.
Carmelo Anthony needs a new team.
Could the Washington Wizards be in the fold?
The New York Times’ Marc Stein said no late last month.
Per CBS Sports:
“The Wizards maintain they have no plans to pursue Anthony despite being mentioned last week as a potential destination for the former All-Star who grew up largely in Baltimore, Md.”
The Rockets’ preference, of course, remains shipping Anthony and his veteran minimum contract out via trade rather than waiving him outright, since the former would save some luxury-tax dollars.”
Currently in 11th place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference, the Washington Wizards have been hit with the injury bug most of the season; most notably with John Wall and Dwight Howard.
Washington’s most consistent shine? Bradley Beal!
GettyBradley Beal drives against Dennis Schroder in a game against the Thunder.
Since the start of 2019, started, Beal has averaged 31.3 points, 6.9 assists, and 5.4 points per game.
Could Melo help in scoring?
“So I just want him to get back on a team and play the sport he loves that’s paved a way for him and his family, and he just loves to play basketball, so I really want him back on a team.”
A ten-time NBA All-Star, Anthony signed with the Houston Rockets this summer after clearing waivers in a trade that shipped him from the Oklahoma City Thunder the Atlanta Hawks.
The third overall pick in the 2003 draft, Anthony’s last appearance with the Houston Rockets came in a blowout loss to Oklahoma City on Nov. 8 when he had two points and five rebounds.
“I definitely think he should keep going. He got a lot left in the tank, man. It’s just got to be the right situation … He’s going to find his way to adapt to the game and the best spot. I believe in him, and I know he’s strong enough. He has a strong foundation behind him as far as his family and friends. I really think he’ll be alright. I’m in Melo’s corner all the way.”
“It’s just … finding the right opportunity is tough because unless there’s a major injury, a contender team probably wouldn’t add him. And then, a lottery team is probably looking to ‘Stop tryin’ for Zion,’ so they’re tanking in a lot of ways.”