Kiara Morrison, DeMar DeRozan’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

DeMar DeRozan is married to Kiara Morrison, the mother of his two young children. DeRozan is currently playing for the San Antonio Spurs, and is 29 years old.

Morrison and DeRozan have been together since college, over six years. You can follow Morrison on Instagram.

Here’s what you need to know about Morrison and DeRozan’s family.

1. Morrison & DeRozan Met During His One Season at USC

DeRozan and Morrison met during DeRozan’s only season at the University of Southern California. The two were attracted to each other because of their shared passion for basketball, notes SportsNet.ca. In fact, Morrison is obsessed with the sport, yelling out plays whenever she comes to Raptors games.

Morrison also likes to read what’s written about her soon-to-be husband online, even though DeRozan tries to avoid it.

“I read what’s written about him and I just want to go on all the blogs or whatever and write, ‘You have no idea what you’re talking about,’” Morrison told SportsNet.ca in 2012. “He’s always telling me, ‘Why do you bother reading that junk?’ He’ll say he doesn’t, but he sees that stuff. It fuels him. He needs to be pushed and he shows up when he’s challenged.”

In that same interview, Morrison said she is a “go-between” for DeRozan, which is a full-time job for her.

2. Morrison Is Half-Filipino & Went to Manila With DeRozan in 2014

In July 2014, DeRozan went to the Philippines to represent the NBA. As PhilStar.com reported at the time, DeRozan participated in a basketball clinic with NBA Cares.

Morrison, who is half-Filipino, went to the Philippines with DeRozan. She told ABS CBN News that it was the first time she’d ever been there.

“It’s great to be back here for the first time, to experience the culture with DeMar,” Morrison said in 2014. “DeMar eats a lot of adobo! But for some reason he prefers my mom’s better than mine!”

3. Morrison & DeRozan Have 2 Young Daughters, Mari & Diar

DeRozan and Morrison have two young daughters. His older daughter is named Diar, who was born in 2013.

She helped recreate a famous photo of her father and Kyle Lowry. In the image, Lowry’s son Karter stood in for his father, while Diar stood in for her’s.

Diar also starred in one of those adorable press conferences when a young child steals the spotlight from their father. In May 2016, she interrupted DeRozan to tell everyone, “I love my daddy.” A few weeks earlier, she starred in an Instagram video, telling everyone to “Bote my daddy” for a spot at the All-Star Game.

Their younger daughter, Mari, was born in 2016. As The Toronto Star notes, Mari was born a week after the Rio Olympics.

In November, Morrison took to Instagram to pay tribute to her two daughters and how they’ve changed her life. Morrison wrote,

“Just want to take a second to thank God for the two greatest gifts in the world. They will forever be my motivation to be not just a great mom but a great woman that they not only aspire to be like but to be better than. So it’s my job to set that bar higher and higher each day so they can be strong independent women/mothers of their own. NOTHING and NO ONE could ever come before them because they are what makes my heart beat they are my ❤️. I never understood this type of love until I had my first child and then I had another! So shout out to my mom for showing me how to love her kids and make it work no matter the circumstance and creating the best foundation for me and my sister no matter what the sacrifice. Because I would move the world for these two 😘”

4. Morrison’s Father Played for the Alaska in the Philippine Basketball Association

Basketball is in Morrison’s blood. Her father, Keith Morrison, played for the Alaska team in the Philippine Basketball Association during the late 1980s. The franchise started in 1986 as the Alaska Milkmen and is now known as the Alaska Aces. It is owned by the Alaska Milk Corporation, which makes milk products in the Philippines.

According to ABS CBN News, Morrison’s parents met when her father was still serving in the military.

Her father was a member of Alaska’s inaugural season, 1986, helping the team reach the quarterfinals in the All-Filipino Conference and Open Conference. Before playing in the Philippines, Keith Morrison attended Washington State.

5. DeRozan & Morrison Live in a $3.7 Million Estate in Tarzana, California

In September 2014, DeRozan bought an estate in Tarzana, California for $3.75 million, Trulia reports. The home has seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms and covers 6,609 square feet.

The home is in a gated community and has a media room, kitchen with double island, distressed wooden floors a laundry room, office, living room, fireplace and a large formal dining area.

The Los Angeles Times reports that the home was built in 1995 in a Mediterranean style. It also has a full basketball court. It’s not clear whether DoRozan’s family is still based there or not, since he’s playing for the Spurs.

DeRozan is currently projected to be the highest earner of the Spurs team, with a $27 million dollar salary for the 2018/19 season, per the NBA.