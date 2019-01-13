New England Patriots Look to Tie Steelers for Most Super Bowl Wins

The New England Patriots are one win away from getting another opportunity to tie the NFL record for most Super Bowl wins. The Patriots have five Super Bowl wins, just one victory short of the Steelers’ six trophies.

The Patriots will need to pull out a road win in Kansas City to get another opportunity at No. 6. New England was victorious in their matchup earlier this season, but the Chiefs will have the advantage of playing the AFC Championship at Arrowhead Stadium. The 2018 Patriots team has had its share of doubters given some of their shaky performances, but they are now one win away from another Super Bowl appearance.

It is important to note that the Patriots are competing against the rest of the NFL for a title, not past New England teams. Tom Brady noted before the playoffs started that their story for this season was yet to be determined.

“We worked hard to get to this point, and there’s still a lot more to go,” Brady told ESPN. “We’re still writing our story, and hopefully we write a good one.”

Learn more about the Patriots’ Super Bowl history.

New England Patriots Super Bowl History

The Patriots have played in more Super Bowls than any NFL franchise. The Patriots have won five Super Bowls and lost five games in their 10 appearances. The Patriots are two wins away from winning their second set of back-to-back titles. The Patriots have won titles in the following seasons: 2002, 2004, 2005, 2015 and 2017.

New England has won four of their last six Super Bowls. Brady and Bill Belichick have been a part of all five of the Patriots’ titles. Brady is 5-3 in his eight Super Bowl appearances. Belichick is 7-4 in Super Bowls counting his first three appearances as a coordinator. Belichick was 2-1 in his first three appearances as a coordinator, and 5-3 in his eight appearances as Patriots head coach.

New England’s two most recent Super Bowl victories required improbable comebacks. The Patriots trailed the Falcons 28-3 in Super Bowl LI, but the Patriots 19 fourth-quarter points sent the game into overtime. James White’s short touchdown run in overtime gave New England a 34-28 victory. Brady threw for 466 yards, two touchdowns and an interception against the Falcons.

In Super Bowl XLIX, the Seahawks had a 24-14 lead on the Patriots heading into the fourth quarter. The Patriots went on to score 14 straight fourth quarter points while shutting out the Seattle offense. Malcolm Butler came up with a critical interception in the end zone to seal a 28-24 comeback victories for the Patriots.

The Patriots defeated the Eagles 27-24 in Super Bowl XXXIX. The game was tied at 14 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Patriots rattled off 10 straight points to win the game. Brady was 23-of-33 for 236 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Deion Branch had half of the Patriots receiving yards. Branch finished with 11 receptions for 133 yards.

In Super Bowl XXXVIII, an Adam Vinatieri field goal gave the Patriots a 32-29 victory over the Panthers. Brady was 32-of-48 for 354 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Branch had another monster game with 10 receptions, 143 yards and a touchdown.

It is hard to imagine, but the Patriots were on the opposite end of the sports spectrum before their first Super Bowl win. New England was a heavy underdog against the Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI. Vinatieri came through in the clutch with a game-winning 48 yard field goal as time expired to give the Patriots its first Super Bowl in franchise history. At the time, the Boston Globe called it “one of the biggest upsets in NFL history.” New England held one of the league’s best offenses to just 17 points.

Brady was 16-of-27 for 145 yards and a touchdown. Antowain Smith had 18 carries for 92 yards. With Brady and Belichick at the helm, the Patriots have only been topped in the Super Bowl twice. The 2008 and 2012 losses both came against the Giants.

In an interview with NBC Sports, Brady explained some of the philosophy behind the Patriots success.

“Coach [Belichick] would say ‘no days off.’ Just work hard every day, no matter what you’re doing,” Brady told NBC Sports. ”Whether you’re on the field or not on the field, you’ve got to be putting the time in mentally or physically to get yourself physically, mentally, emotionally ready to play for those games.”

Patriots Came Up Short in Their Attempt to Tie Super Bowl Record

The Patriots had an opportunity in Super Bowl LII to tie the Steelers’ record for most championships at six. Instead, New England was narrowly defeated by Philadelphia. The loss left the Patriots tied for the second-most titles. The Patriots are tied with the 49ers and Cowboys with five Super Bowl wins. After reflecting on the loss, Brady posted a lengthy Instagram message.