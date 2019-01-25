Jazz Trade Talk: Mike Conley & Otto Porter Deals That Make Sense

For the Utah Jazz, the upcoming NBA trade deadline presents an opportunity to shape their future and add to an already-strong roster. The team isn’t hiding the fact that they are ready and willing to make a deal. And while quite a few names could make sense for the Jazz, we’re going to take a look at two potential options who should remain on the radar of fans.

Earlier this week, The Athletic’s Shams Charania pegged the Jazz as a team who have already shown interest in Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter. If the Wizards opt to make a move at the deadline, it seems to be a safe bet that Utah has an interest in making an offer for the young forward.

Beyond that, The Athletic’s Tony Jones also cited that the Jazz spoke with the Memphis Grizzlies about point guard Mike Conley. This fit could be interesting, although Conley comes with a very large cap number over the next two seasons, which apparently doesn’t bother Utah.

Beyond this year, the 31-year-old’s deal features a cap hit of just over $32.5 million next year, followed by a player option for 2020-21. After he hits 55 games played this season (or next), the $34.5 million-plus number for 2020-21 becomes fully guaranteed, as Spotrac details.

While both players are on the team’s radar, we’re going to take a look at how the potential Jazz/Wizards and Jazz/Grizzlies deals could look.

*Note: Trades created with ESPN’s NBA Trade Machine.

Jazz Include Ricky Rubio for Mike Conley

While the pairing of Ricky Rubio and Derrick Favors is a decent offer for Mike Conley, I believe there’s a good chance it winds up being more than what a number of teams propose. Conley’s contract makes things interesting, but the Jazz can make this work and would then have a core including the former Grizzlies star, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

A big selling point here for Memphis could be the angle that Rubio’s contract would come off the books, so they have the option on how to approach their future at point guard. Considering they’re also interested in moving Marc Gasol and JaMychal Green’s contract is nearing its end, adding Favors makes sense.

Jazz Trade for Otto Porter

*Note: Jazz sends a second-round pick to Wizards.

This deal could require more than a second-round pick for Porter, but it depends on how the Wizards view his contract vs. production. Porter is a solid player who’s flashed a decent amount of upside, but the Wizards are looking to create a bit more space and apparently build around Bradley Beal (and John Wall, possibly).

Favors is again included in the deal, and it’s a piece that makes sense for a Washington team that’s thin on the interior, especially without Dwight Howard. Grayson Allen is a name who’s been stuck on the bench in Utah for a few reasons, one of which is the play of Royce O’Neale it seems.

Allen is the wild card in this deal, and if the Wizards view him as a player who can contribute solid minutes and grow into a solid player, then this deal works for both sides.

READ NEXT: Lakers Trade Talk: 3 Anthony Davis Deals With Brandon Ingram