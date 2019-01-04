Jimmy Butler Ripped on Twitter After Reports of Sixers Drama

The latest news around Jimmy Butler is once again coming with a very negative outlook. And shortly after an ugly ending to his tenure with the Minnesota Timberwolves, it seems things may be trending in the wrong direction once again for the All-Star guard. Only this time, it’s with his new team, as rumblings of looming issues with Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown have come to light.

As ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski revealed, Butler has challenged coach Brett Brown about his role in the offense and been “disrespectful” in the process.

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Jimmy Butler has aggressively challenged coach Brett Brown on his role in the offense, complicating an already tenuous chemistry among the team’s Big 3 hierarchy, league sources told ESPN. Butler has been vocal in his contesting of Brown and his system, including a recent film session in Portland that some witnesses considered “disrespectful” and beyond normal player-coach discourse.

There are obvious levels of concern here for a variety of reasons, but something has to be done in order to get this sorted out sooner than later. The one mildly positive outlook on the topic is that Shelburne and Wojnarowski revealed that Brown apparently had no issue with the exchange. Per the report, the Sixers coach stated that it was “within the confines of the relationship that he’s developed with Butler, sources said.”

Jimmy Butler’s Tenure With the Sixers

Although Butler hasn’t produced at the level offensively that we’ve seen in previous years, he’s still stepped up big when his number is called. His scoring has declined, as the 29-year-old is averaging 18.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. In the 10 games prior to his trade from Minnesota, he posted 21.3 points per game.

From a franchise perspective, the most important thing has remained winning games, and Butler has helped to get that done to this point. The Sixers have a 17-8 record since acquiring Butler and are 15-6 in the games he’s played in. While that’s positive news, it may be irrelevant unless this situation gets sorted out.

There have been no rumblings of any issues from Butler in terms of his teammates, and he’s actually had high praise for the group. Back in November shortly after the trade, Butler told NBC Sports Philadelphia (per ESPN’s Ian Begley) that it’s “so much more fun to play with these guys.”

“Everybody wants to win, and when somebody messes up, you talk to them and they do their job,” Butler said when asked what makes him so comfortable with his new teammates.

Not surprisingly, Twitter went in hard on Butler due to the rumors, though. He’s also previously been ripped by the public on various occasions, specifically while with the Timberwolves.

Twitter Reacts to Jimmy Butler-Sixers Drama

Whoa, Jimmy Butler being brash, arrogant, and screwing up another team? Who would’ve thunk it https://t.co/mmBhy73rSo — Seth Klein (@SethDaSportsMan) January 4, 2019

When will we get the video of Jimmy Butler doing crunches in his driveway in front of reporters? — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) January 4, 2019

jimmy butler furiously challenging the chipotle employee making his burrito bowl over what he believes to be a disrespectful portion of double steak — martin rickman (@martinrickman) January 4, 2019

Just send Jimmy Butler to the Suns where they can both destroy each other and get this over with — Andrew Lynch (@AndrewLynch) January 4, 2019

lmao jimmy butler is a complete joke — Patrick (@pattypoow) January 4, 2019

wow jimmy butler is a jerk what a surprising story — Sam Hiller (@SamHiller) January 4, 2019

draymond green and jimmy butler should be on the same team that would be fun and stable — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) January 4, 2019

What’s Jimmy Butler’s end game here? Is he ever gonna be happy? — muybien (@bnagel81) January 4, 2019

Did Jimmy Butler win an MVP or a Championship (in college or the nba) that I dont know about? — JCKC (@MinisterJCKC) January 4, 2019

I thought Jimmy Butler might actually be happy with the #76ers but boy was I wrong. Will he ever be happy anywhere? He's just asking for nobody to want him when he's a free agent — Justin Grosier (@Grossed_Out) January 4, 2019

