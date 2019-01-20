Kareem Hunt: What NFL Team Will Sign Former Chiefs RB?

Kareem Hunt is facing a suspension, but NFL teams appear to still be considering signing the former Chiefs running back. The Bears are one of the few teams that have publicly commented on their interest in Hunt.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy admitted to speaking with Hunt after he was released. ESPN detailed Nagy’s comments on his relationship with Hunt and his future.

I talked to Kareem, completely wanting to know how he’s doing. We had a good conversation. Here’s a kid that I spent a year coaching on offense. It’s a tough situation. I wanted to see … making sure that he’s OK but understanding, too, the situation that happened is unfortunate for everybody. He knows that. The only thing I cared about when I talked to him was literally his personal life, how he’s doing. It was a good conversation. He sounded good. But that’s it. The other stuff, that’s not where it’s at. There’s more to it than the football, so we talked strictly on that.

Bears GM Ryan Pace said the team is not ready to explore potentially signing Hunt, but based on Nagy’s comments it sounds like the team has some interest.

“We’re not even there yet,” Pace explained to ESPN. “I mean, I know what he is as a player obviously from watching. Matt knows more about him as a person. We’re not even close to that point.”

Hunt was released by the Chiefs after a video surfaced of the running back physically assaulting a woman at a hotel.

Hunt Faces a Lengthy Suspension When He Does Sign With Another Team

Hunt will be required to serve a suspension once he is back on an NFL roster. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the suspension will likely be more than six games.

According to sources with direct knowledge of the situation, Hunt faces more than the baseline six-game suspension for violation of the NFL’s personal conduct policy. The league also has been investigating an incident involving Hunt allegedly punching a man in the face at an Ohio resort in June. The NFL is believed to have found enough from that incident to add to Hunt’s discipline.

The NFL is investigating Hunt for multiple incidents. Ezekiel Elliott was suspended for six games without video evidence that he physically assaulted ex-girlfriend Tiffany Thompson. It is logical to think Hunt’s suspension will be for even longer.

This means a team not only has to deal with the public backlash for signing Hunt but would also likely be without the running back for half the 2019 season.

Hunt Started Counseling for Alcohol & Anger Management

Rapoport reported on December 9, 2018, that Hunt had begun counseling for alcohol and anger management. It is part of Hunt’s attempt to prove he is trying to turn the corner.

According to sources with knowledge of his situation, Hunt entered into counseling this week for alcohol and anger management. While it’s a long process and there is no resolution expected any time soon, it does show he acknowledges the seriousness of his situation. Hunt knows his every move will be scrutinized. Hunt is being investigated by the NFL for three separate incidents — the February altercation captured on video, one from June where he was accused of punching a man and an apparent skirmish at a nightclub in January. Sources say the Chiefs knew those three incidents occurred, but did not know specific details of each.

Here’s a look at the video that was released showing Hunt assaulting a woman.

