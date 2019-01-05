Luka Doncic’s Girlfriend, Anamaria Goltes, Shows Model Pics on Instagram

Luka Doncic’s girlfriend, Anamaria Goltes, is a Croatian model. Doncic might be one of the greatest rookie sensations in the NBA for the 2018-19 year, and his private life appears to be just as successful. Several Instagram posts by Goltes reveal them to be going strong, after rumors that they’d split up earlier in the year.

It’s not clear how Doncic and Goltes met, but they’ve been spotted with one another as early as 2016. Per Celebs Blurb, Goltes is a model for a Slovenian company, Lisca.

In August, Goltes shared a photo of the couple at a wedding, writing, “People have best friend, boyfriend, true love. I’m lucky they are all the same person.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Goltes Often Posts Photos of the Lingerie Campaigns She Works on to Her Instagram Account

Goltes has modeled for several Lisca lingerie campaigns, including the one above. She is featured in many of the photos on the Lisca Instagram page, as well.

Goltes is an ambassador for the “Cheek” line by Lisca, as is confirmed by the photo below. The caption reads, “Meet our new lovely ambassador for Cheek by Lisca. She is young, humble, positive, sweet and charming. She is @anamariagoltes. 💃 ”

Both Doncic and Goltes speak Croatian, and Goltes’ early photos reveal her captions to be written in Croatian, rather than English. Goltes started writing her Instagram posts in English in October, 2017, with the first post reading, “Don’t pay attention to the things that no longer serve you ⚡️”

Another post of Goltes’ reads, “You don’t always need a plan. Sometimes you just need to breathe, trust, let go and see what happens.”

Doncic & Goltes Were Rumored to Have Broken Up Near the Time of the NBA Draft

Though Doncic’s Instagram feed is dominated by his basketball career, he has a few photographs of Goltes throughout the years, with most of them punctuated by a simple emoji heart.

For a brief period, sports celebrity websites speculated that Goltes and Doncic had broken up, around the time of the NBA draft, because they had unfollowed on another on Instagram. But the couple are clearly back together, as Goltes posted a photo of Doncic sleeping to her Instagram story on January 3, writing, “My two loves.”

Goltes has yet to make an appearance at any of Doncic’s game, but the season is young.