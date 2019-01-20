Marcus Peters Wife: Is the Rams Player Married?

Marcus Peters does not have a wife. He is not married, and does not appear to be in a public romantic relationship with anyone, as of January 2019.

Though Peters does not appear to have a girlfriend and is not married, he does have a son who was born in 2015. Peters posts about his son often, though the name of his son’s mother is unknown.

Here’s what you need to know about 26-year-old Peters’ family and child:

Peter Often Refers to His Son as ‘C’ & ‘Baby C’

Though little is known about the woman who gave birth to his son, including her name or relationship to Peters, the cornerback isn’t shy about posting pictures of his son to Instagram, and often calls him “Baby C” or “C.”

In one Instagram, Peters showed a picture of himself and his son outside, writing, “Rocking with my jr like was hannin”

In the video above, Peters shows his son dancing along, trying to emulate Peters’ dance moves. Peters wrote, “Baby c say we to Houston the Road to 50”.

Peters’ Father Was the Coach of His High School Football Team

Peters’ father, Michael Peters, has been the coach of the McClymonds High School football team for 28 years, including the years that his son played there. Michael spoke to The Kansas City Star about his son’s reputation for having an often explosive temperament, as well as his reputation as a rising star in the NFL.

Michael said, “I mean, my thing is, learn to know him first. You can’t judge him just because he’s a passionate guy … he hates to lose, and sometimes it gets the best of him. But he wants to win.”

Michael also said that his son’s philanthropy, particularly the myriad ways in which he’s given back to his alma mater and community, is something he doesn’t like to talk about. He said, “He doesn’t really want to talk about the things he does. He gets mad at me when I talk about it…“He’s like his dad, man. I’m a prideful dude, but it’s not about me and my accomplishments. It’s about me helping these kids.”