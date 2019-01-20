Ndamukong Suh Wife: Is the Rams Player Married?

Ndamukong Suh does not have a wife, but he is in a public relationship with Katya Leick. Following the Rams’ win over the Saints in the NFC Championship on January 20, Suh posted his first picture of Leick to his Instagram, writing, “SUHpport System.”

Suh, who became the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history in 2015, will often post pictures to Instagram of his football life as well as his family life. However, he has never posted a picture of himself with a romantic partner, until Leick. Leick is not Ndamukong Suh’s wife, but they do appear to be pretty serious.

Suh’s parents hail from Cameroon and Jamaica, respectively. Here’s what you need to know about Suh’s relationship with Leick and his family:

Ndamukong Suh’s Girlfriend, Katya Leick, Went Public With Their Relationship Last May

Though Suh is more quiet about his private life, Leick’s instagram reveals a bevy of photographs of the couple. 27-year-old Leick posted her first Instagram of Suh last May, and has consistently documented their relationship ever since.

At one point, Leick described Suh as “#93 on the field but #1 in my heart,” and even has a custom jersey that reads “Suh’s girl” on the back.

According to her LinkedIn, Leick is a real estate agent in the central Los Angeles area. She has worked for Compass since July, and prior to that she was working at Keller Williams.

Suh’s Parents, Michael & Bernadette, Met in Portland & Had Two Children

According to an archived article from The Sporting News, Suh’s father, Michael Suh, left his home country of Cameroon and went to play soccer in Germany for several years before finally moving to the United States and settling in Portland, Oregon. Suh’s mother, Bernadette, came to the U.S. from Jamaica and also settled in Portland, and the two eventually met and were married.

Per the publication, the Suhs first had a daughter, Ngum, before having their son, Ndamukong. Suh often posts about his sister and his parents, writing in one Instagram post, “Happy Father’s Day to the man who helped me become the man I am today! I couldn’t imagine a life without you. love you Dad!”

Suh’s father, Michael, told The Sporting News that Suh played soccer as a young child, but that he was so big he often got into trouble without intending to. He said,

“Once, when he was about 7 or 8, he was playing a soccer match with another team. Four kids from the other team came to him. He had the ball. They all bounced off of him and fell back. He took the ball and struck it, and it went right into the goal. The coach from the other team got so mad. He took his team and left the field. He thought maybe he fouled these kids. The referee asked him, ‘How can one kid foul four kids?’ “

In another post, Suh wrote, “Happy #NationalSiblingDay to the best to ever do it!!! #Bih #Abong #Akong @ngumsuh”

Suh’s sister, Ngum, has an athletic streak as well: Suh pointed out her soccer award in one of his Instagram posts, writing, “Congrats to my Big Sis @ngumsuh for being the first women’s ⚽️ soccer player inducted into the Grant HS Hall of Fame!

Thank you for always being my motivation and inspiration 💯 #foe #suhsquad”

To The Sporting News, Suh explained how his background has informed his professional aspirations. He said, “I definitely don’t want to be another defensive tackle on the shelf. I want to be something that’s different. I like being different. That’s one of the things that I’m so happy (with) about myself. I’m different- I’m African, I’m Jamaican, I’m American.”