Nets vs. Rockets: Odds, Betting Line & Prediction

As the James Harden show rolls on, the Houston Rockets welcome an opponent they’ve faced just once this season in the Brooklyn Nets. Although the Rockets roster is depleted with injuries, they’ve managed to continue winning games thanks to Harden and a few others stepping up. On Wednesday, they draw a Nets group who currently finds themselves in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

The Rockets have won five-straight games against the Nets dating back to the 2016-17 season (per Land of Basketball), but this is a well-rounded Brooklyn team this year. Currently, D’Angelo Russell and company sit as the No. 7 seed in the East with a 22-23 record while the Rockets are 25-18 and in the No. 4 spot.

We’re going to take the deep dive into this matchup and break down the betting line, odds and prediction, so let’s jump right in.

Nets vs. Rockets Odds, Betting Line & Over/Under

*Note: All current odds and betting lines from Bovada and opening numbers provided by Odds Shark

Current Opening Betting Line/Odds Houston Rockets (-6 at -110) Rockets -3.5 (-110) Projected Total Over/Under 225 (-105) Over/Under 220 (-115)

The Rockets are dealing with a very shorthanded roster currently, which features the likes of Chris Paul, Clint Capela and now James Ennis sidelined. They’ve also been without Eric Gordon as of late, but he’s expected to return for this game, which should help to at least ease the pressure off Harden a bit.

It seems the public doesn’t care all that much about the injuries and they’re instead just betting on Harden and company to keep winning games. As Odds Shark shows, 65 percent of the public is picking the Rockets while a whopping 70 percent are expecting the over to hit in this matchup.

Nets vs. Rockets Prediction

I’m not sure how to feel about betting against Harden, especially at the level he’s playing as of late. For what it’s worth, the Rockets have gone 14-7-1 against the spread at home this season and 5-1 ATS in the last six games played on their home floor.

Although the Nets are playing well as of late, winning five of their last seven, they’re fresh off a victory over the Boston Celtics. After a day off, being forced to head to Houston and take on Harden, who’s been on fire, is a tall task. While one player isn’t enough of a reason to bet on a team, Houston’s home success paired with his play is hard to ignore.

In the span of the past 17 games, Harden has 32 or more points in each while topping 40 points 10 times. He’s doing everything you could ask of one player and I’m not sure Brooklyn will have an answer for him.

These two teams have played to the over in six of 10 games and the number isn’t high enough to push me off in this spot. I’m going to roll with Houston and take the over 225, although both numbers seem to be on the move currently.

Prediction: Rockets -6 and Over 225

