NFL Playoff Picture 2019: Bracket & Schedule for Divisional Round

After an exciting weekend of Wild Card action, we are headed to the Divisional Round as the NFL playoff picture gets a bit clearer. The playoffs will resume on Saturday, January 12th with four more postseason matchups on deck.

The Chiefs and Colts will kick things off on Saturday at 4:35 p.m. Eastern on NBC. We could be headed for a shootout with two of the best NFL quarterbacks facing off. Andrew Luck seems to have found his old form after missing the 2017 season recovering from a shoulder injury. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is not concerned that the moment will be too much for Patrick Mahomes.

“Everything is a little faster in the playoffs, that’s how things go,” Reid said per the Chiefs website. “At the same time, he has to be himself and continue to lead and play like he has been doing. I don’t think he will have a problem with that. I think he understands that. He is wired the right way to handle all of it. The main thing is, let’s get in and get busy so you can allow yourself to perform at the level you have been and also continue to get better each and every week that you have that opportunity to.”

The Patriots will host the Chargers in another matchup featuring top signal callers. After the Chargers win over the Ravens, Philip Rivers noted he is looking forward to facing Tom Brady’s squad.

“I’m not playing Tom by any means,” Rivers told ESPN. “But, it is special to go to New England against a Hall of Fame coach and arguably the best quarterback ever to play and get another shot at them. Heck yeah it is. It is special.”

Brady did not waste any time expressing his excitement as well. The Patriots quarterback posted a photo of the two quarterbacks with the following caption.

“See you next Sunday in Foxboro! Let’s have some fun! #LFG,” Brady posted on Instagram.

The Saints will host the Eagles after Philly mounted a late comeback against the Bears. New Orleans was a Bears field goal away from a rematch with Dallas. The Cowboys head to Los Angeles to square off with the Rams’ high-powered offense.

Here’s a look at the upcoming NFL playoff schedule for the Divisional Round.

NFL Playoff Schedule: Divisional Round

DATE TEAMS TIME(ET)/TV Sat. Jan. 12 AFC: No. 6 Indy Colts vs. No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs 4:35 p.m. NBC Sat. Jan. 12 NFC: No. 4 Dallas Cowboys vs. No. 2 L.A. Rams 8:15 p.m. Fox Sun. Jan. 13 AFC: No. 5 L.A. Chargers vs. No. 2 New England Pats 1:05 p.m. CBS Sun. Jan. 13 NFC: No. 6 Philly Eagles vs. No. 1 New Orleans Saints 4:40 p.m. Fox

NFL Playoff Bracket 2019

The final 8️⃣ teams are set! Fill out our #NFLPlayoffs bracket and REPLY with who you think is going to the @SuperBowl and winning it all! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/j2fiyf8fi0 — Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) January 7, 2019

The No. 1 Chiefs will square off with the No. 6 Colts. The No. 2 Patriots will host the No. 5 Chargers. In the NFC, the No. 1 Saints will host the No. 6 Eagles. Finally, the No. 2 Rams will host the No. 4 Cowboys.