Novak Djokovic’s Wife, Jelena, Watches From Home as Son Starts Preschool

Barring an unexpected change, Novak Djokovic’s wife, Jelena Djokovic, will be watching the Australian Open final from home. The couple’s son, Stefan, is starting preschool so Jelena and their two children are watching the tournament from home. The couple also has a daughter, Tara.

“My son is not watching me, he is going to preschool,” Novak said, per Express. “I actually talked with him about 45 minutes before the match and he was telling me about Spiderman. He was acting as a fish in an aquarium and doing different things. He just tells me ‘Good luck and make sure you win’. But to be a father, there is no better thing to happen in my life. My wife, we have been together for 15 years and now we are parents to two angels. To me, this is life.”

While his son is back home learning, Novak is hoping to add another Grand Slam title to his collection. Jelena remains busy with her writing as well as encouraging fans to live a healthy life through her social media posts.

Djokovic’s Wife, Jelena, Blogs About Health & Fitness

Jelena has her own website where she mostly writes about healthy living. Jelena notes every blog entry aims to answer the question “How to live a healthy life with purpose?” Here’s how Jelena describes her philosophy on her website.

I look for answers in different books on psychology, self-help, business, entrepreneurship, spirituality, and nutrition. I will share my findings and takeaways, as I have learned by now that the best way to memorize the new things we find is to write them down. The beauty of being a seeker of knowledge is that you can take any path you’d like. There is no right or wrong, there is just a process of learning and shaping and growing. It can take you anywhere. As my blog grows, we will see where this path will take me and I’ll do my best to share with you what I learn so that we may both grow together.

Some of Jelena’s recent posts include why she recommends mediating, health book reviews and philanthropic giving. As she begins a post about meditation, Jelena explained how she started getting interested in health and fitness.

You might have gathered by now that I am VERY passionate about healthy living. I love researching ways to improve my health and luckily, there is already so much knowledge out there, and different opinions, that the journey is really adventurous too. I would say that my interest in how to “survive” started when I moved away from my parents at the age of 18 to a foreign country and became a student. I had a lot of things on my plate to deal with, and for the first time, I had to take full responsibility for the outcome. All those novelties brought me a lot of pressure and stress. I felt overwhelmed at times which affected a lot my results and openness to new experiences, learning, and friendships. Anxiety and stress are no joke.

Jelena Uses Social Media to Give Out Recipes & Health Tips

Jelena uses social media as a way to provide similar health tips in addition to recipes. Jelena frequently posts photos of food she has made along with a few tips on how to make it.

“The more colors, the better 🍅🥒 Nurturing body and soul! Living food is the best 🌞,” Jelena writes in an Instagram post featuring peppers and cucumbers.

Jelena also posts photos of her family. The photo below shows Novak cheering on his wife at the tennis courts in a bit of a role reversal.