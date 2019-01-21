Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Record: Where Patriots QB Ranks vs. NFL’s Best

Starting with the New England Patriots 20-17 victory over the Rams in 2002, Tom Brady has played a crucial role under center in eight trips to the Super Bowl. The former Michigan Wolverines quarterback has been on the winning and losing end of a handful of memorable contests played on the NFL’s biggest stage.

Despite a recent loss to the Eagles and two memorable upsets delivered by the Giants, Brady has amassed a Super Bowl record of 5-3. Here is a chronological list of the Patriots Super Bowl results with Brady at the helm.

2002: W | 20-17 over the Rams

2004: W | 32-29 over the Panthers

2005: W | 24-21 over the Eagles

2008: L | 17-14 loss to the Giants

2012: L | 21-17 loss to the Giants

2015: W | 28-24 over the Seahawks

2017: W | 34-28 over the Falcons

2018: L | 41-33 loss to the Eagles

Historical Comparison

Brady stands alone as the only quarterback to be featured as a starter in eight Super Bowls. His current winning percentage sits at 62.5 percent. John Elway, who appeared in five Super Bowls, has a winning percentage of 40 percent. Further down the list are legends Terry Bradshaw and Joe Montana. Both players appeared in the Super Bowl four times, and each one secured an unblemished 4-0 record.

Here is a list of active players who have made at least two appearances and their winning percentages in the Super Bowl:

Ben Roethlisberger | Appearances: 3 | Winning Percentage: 67

Eli Manning | Appearances: 2 | Winning Percentage: 100

Russell Wilson | Appearances: 2 | Winning Percentage: 50

Brady’s Super Bowl Stats

In eight trips to the Super Bowl, Brady has recorded 18 touchdowns and only five interceptions. Along with that favorable ratio, he has passed for a combined 2,576 yards on the big stage.

Brady’s best game from a touchdowns perspective came in a 28-24 victory over the Seahawks. He played a part in each score for the Patriots with four passing touchdowns. Brady’s yardage numbers follow a league-wide trend focused on more passing. His top games from a yardage standpoint occurred in New England’s last two visits to the Super Bowl. In a victory over the Falcons, Brady passed for 466 yards. Last year, he followed that performance with a 505-yard outing in a loss to the Eagles.

On the other end of the spectrum, Brady has only had one multi-interception performance in the Super Bowl. Coincidentally, it came in the same four-touchdown outing versus the Seahawks.

