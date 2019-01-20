Phillip Dorsett’s Father: Is the Patriots Player Related to Tony Dorsett?

Phillip Dorsett’s father is not Tony Dorsett; the Patriots wide receiver’s father is named Phillip Dorsett Sr. Dorsett has no relation to Tony Dorsett, despite their shared profession and identical last name. Tony Dorsett does have a son who played in the NFL, Anthony Dorsett Jr., who played as a safety in the NFL for several teams.

Phillip Dorsett Sr. is an assistant track coach at St. Thomas Aquinas, where his son was a student. He is divorced from Dorsett’s mother.

Here’s what you need to know about Dorsett’s father:

Dorsett Dedicated His First TD to His Father, Phillip Dorsett Sr

On Oct 12, 2015, Dorsett dedicated his first TD pass ever to his father, Phillip Sr., according to 247 Sports.

Dorsett’s parents are divorced; he explained the situation in an interview with The Indy Star, an Indianapolis publication, during his time with the Colts. Dorsett said, “We would have a Christmas Eve party at my house with my mom’s family, and then on Christmas Day, we would get together with my dad’s side. It was always my favorite time of year.”

Dorsett Sr. is an assistant track coach at St. Thomas Aquinas, and coached his son in track while he was a student there. To The Sun Sentinel, Dorsett Sr. said,

“The thing was, Phillip was the type of athlete that I had to pull back. I’d say ‘We’re done for the day,’ and he always wanted to do more. I was tougher on him, yes, but he always wanted to do more. Coaching him was fun. Eventually, he was assisting me and he learned a lot, as my athlete, assisting other kids and his teammates.”

Dorsett has the same level of respect for his father, and his family in general. In the open letter that he penned to his future NFL team via The Player’s Tribune, Dorsett wrote,