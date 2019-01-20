Greg Zuerlein’s Clutch Field Goals Send Rams to the Super Bowl

Los Angeles Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein connected on a 48-yard field goal to force an overtime period against the New Orleans Saints. Zuerlein, who connected on a 56-yard field goal in the Superdome earlier this season, placed the ball just inside the upright with 15 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

After the late-game conversion, Zuerlein finished regulation by connection on all three of his field goal attempts. Along with his proficiency on field goals, the veteran kicker effortlessly converted both his PAT attempts.

Here is Zuerlein’s late-game conversion (via FoxSports):

😱Greg Zuerlein barely sneaks in the game-tying FG to tie the game!! #LARvsNO pic.twitter.com/yaZP044wbn — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) January 20, 2019

Zuerlein, who has a career-long field goal conversion of 61 yards, finished the regular season going 27-31 on his field goal attempts.

Zuerlein Connects Again in Overtime

Zuerlein followed his clutch fourth-quarter field goal with a 57-yard beauty in overtime. Unlike his kick at the end of regulation, his fourth field goal of the game went straight down the middle. The 31-year-old kicker saved his best for when it mattered most, as his final field goal surpassed his previous 56-yard conversion for his longest make of the year.

By connecting on two late field goals, the Rams will return to the Super Bowl after a 17-year absence. Then in St. Louis, the Rams lost to the New England Patriots in their last Super Bowl appearance.

Overcoming Injury

Zuerlein suffered a groin injury that sidelined him for five games in the 2018 regular season. He was sidelined prior to the kickoff of the Rams September meeting with the Arizona Cardinals. With Zuerlein out of action, Sean McVay’s squad alternated between Cairo Santos and Sam Ficken at kicker.

When Los Angeles traveled to San Fransisco to face the 49ers, Zuerlein returned to provide four field goals in a 39-10 victory for the Rams.