POLL: Should the Rams Have Been Called for Pass Interference?

Saints Rams missed call

The Saints season may have gone into overtime during the championship game against the Rams on Sunday, but many are arguing that it ended the moment Nickell Robey-Coleman sailed into Tommylee Lewis with a few minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

The refs chose not to throw a penalty flag, and soon after the Rams secured a field goal, send the game to over time, and secured another field goal to win the game.

Do you think the Rams should have been called for a pass interference in that play?

You can watch the video below again, for a refresher on the play:

