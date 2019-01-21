Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Camille Kostek Bares Midriff in KC

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek is in Kansas City and she’s rooting for her man and the New England Patriots. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model uploaded a few posts to her Instagram story ahead of kickoff, showing her getting ready for the AFC Championship game.

In one photo, Kostek shared her pre-game look, rocking a pair of black leggings and a black and white, long-sleeved crop-top. Kostek bared her super-toned abs in the photo but admitted that she was soon going to cover up; it’s a chilly 17 degrees in Kansas City right now!

“Time to layer up,” Kostek wrote on the photo, which she snapped of herself in the mirror. You can check it out below.

In another post to her Instagram story, Kostek let her fans know what she was doing before kickoff. She was watching the New Orleans Saints take on the Los Angeles Rams, making her Sunday full of football — which is something she’s used to. Aside from dating one of the well-known tight ends in the NFL, she was a cheerleader for the Patriots years ago.

Kostek and Gronkowski have been dating on and off since 2015. The two have been fairly steady over the past two years or so and seem more in love these days than ever before. Kostek has been a staple at Patriots games, both home and away, all season. She’s often sitting in a box with other WAGs (including Bill Belichick’s longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday) cheering on the Pats.

If the Patriots can hold off the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s game, Kostek will no doubt be on the field celebrating with Gronk after the game. Of course, if that’s the case, she will also be heading to the Super Bowl — and she will undoubtedly be Instagramming highlights from Atlanta, Georgia, as Gronk and the Pats go for glory against the Los Angeles Rams.