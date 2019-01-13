Robert Kraft Girlfriend: Is the Patriots Owner Dating Anyone?

Robert Kraft’s girlfriend is Ricki Lander. The two have been dating since 2012. Kraft was previously married to Myra Kraft, who died in 2011 after a battle with breast cancer.

Kraft and Lander have been on and off for the past five years. Lander is active on social media, but rarely posts photos with Kraft.

Here’s what you need to know:

She Lives in Los Angeles & Has Worked as an Actress

Lander spends the majority of her time in sunny California with her daughter. According to People Magazine, she lives in a home that is owned by Kraft. The Patriots owner is said to split his time between Los Angeles and Massachusetts. The two keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

Lander has done some work in the entertainment business and has a few credits to her name, according to her IMDb page. Her most recent role was a small one in Ant-Man starring Paul Rudd.

She Gave Birth to a Baby Girl in 2017 But Kraft Isn’t the Biological Father

In 2017, Lander gave birth to a baby, but Kraft denied being the father of the child.

“Last fall, Ricki Noel Lander became the proud mother of a beautiful, healthy baby. While Robert Kraft is not the biological father, he is thrilled with Ricki’s blessing of having a healthy child. With respect to her family’s privacy, we will not be commenting any further,” a spokesperson for Kraft told People Magazine last March.

Further details about Lander’s daughter and who the baby’s father is have not been made available.

Kraft is a dad to four adult sons with his late wife, Myra.