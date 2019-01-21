Sportsbook Refunds Saints Bets After Missed Call vs. Rams

After the game-winning field goal from Los Angeles Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein capped a comeback against the New Orleans Saints, there were two very different looks on the field. While the Rams celebrated their victory, the Saints and specifically head coach Sean Payton were livid at the officiating and a call which may have cost them a win.

While the outcome of the game is in the books and there’s no going back to check out the missed pass interference call, it seems one sportsbook is willing to help out Saints bettors. As PointsBet revealed via email, they have announced a “Good Karma Payout” after the play.

PointsBet’s Good Karma Payout will refund all wagers on New Orleans Saints spreads and money lines due to the highly controversial pass interference inside the final two minutes of the game. Good Karma Payout, which provides bettors relief in the event of unlikely events that sway the fate of the game, is yet another feature in PointsBet’s offering that shows they have the back of the bettor.

It’s certainly a unique approach in the sports betting landscape, but one that likely made a large number of Saints backers happy after a frustrating end to the game. As far as the situation which ended the NFC Championship Game, it was quite the scene.

Saints-Rams Missed Pass Interference Call

For those who didn’t see the play yet, Saints quarterback lofted a pass to the corner near the end zone late in the fourth quarter with the game tied 20-20. It led to a no-call and resulted in the Saints having to kick a field goal instead of being given a 1st-and-10 with under two minutes remaining. Here’s a look at how things played out, per Warren Sharp.

Imagine not allowing the Saints to get to the Super Bowl because you thought this wasn’t a penalty pic.twitter.com/cyPNmkGUiB — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 20, 2019

To take things one step further (and possibly make it even tougher on Saints fans), the Rams cornerback, Nickell Robey-Coleman, openly admitted he got there too early, per Sports Illustrated’s Robert Klemko.

Robey Coleman: “Yes, I got there too early. I was beat, and I was trying to save the touchdown. — Robert Klemko (@RobertKlemko) January 20, 2019

Beyond that, Robey-Coleman reportedly said that the officials told him the ball was tipped so he could hit the receiver, according to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Regardless, none of this makes it any better for the Saints or their fanbase, and their coach wasted no time voicing his opinion.

Sean Payton Calls League Immediately

Shortly after the game had ended, the Saints coach wasted no time getting on the phone with the league office. And as CBS Sports detailed, Payton said the officials “blew the call.” He revealed that the league office told him that it not only should have been pass interference but also helmet-to-helmet.

“It was simple, they blew the call, they said it should never have not been a call. They said not only was it interference, it was helmet-to-helmet. There were two calls, they just – they couldn’t believe it.” Payton stated.

Payton proceeded to tell Josh Katzenstein of The Times-Picayune that this was a play the team would “probably never get over” while understandably frustrated.

READ NEXT: Jared Goff Dating Model & Actress Christen Harper?