Sean McVay’s Girlfriend, Veronika Khomyn Posts Perfect Video After Rams Win

For the Los Angeles Rams players, coaches and the entire staff, the celebration began immediately in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday evening. After pulling off a 26-23 overtime victory which required them to come from behind multiple times against the New Orleans Saints, it means the Rams are on their way to the Super Bowl.

While the game finished with plenty of drama, including a missed pass interference call against Los Angeles, nothing could keep the Rams from a postgame celebration. And at the center of the action after the NFC Championship Game was head coach Sean McVay. The team’s leader, who’s just 32 years old, couldn’t contain his excitement (understandably).

And after the game, McVay’s girlfriend, Veronika Khomyn caught a great moment with the coach which she posted on Instagram.

Khomyn is surely excited about the upcoming trip to the Super Bowl as well, and there were some happy people who jumped in on the celebration with McVay in an interesting way.

Sean McVay & Veronika Khomyn’s Relationship

McVay and Khomyn began dating when he was still with the Washington Redskins as their tight ends coach, as TMZ reported. Khomyn has been spotted at a handful of Rams games to this point, including the team’s win in the divisional round over the Dallas Cowboys. After that game, she posted the above photo on Instagram.

After McVay had accepted the head coaching job with the Rams, Sports Illustrated revealed that Khomyn actually cleaned out their whole townhouse to allow him to get rolling with the new gig.

After McVay, the former offensive coordinator in Washington, got the Rams job on Jan. 12, he planned on returning to his Reston, Va., townhouse to gather his things. But there was too much to do in California. So Veronica and a few friends took care of clearing the townhouse, and it sold in a day. McVay never made it back.

Photos of McVay & Khomyn Together

Not surprisingly, the two have spent plenty of time together and their relationship has taken center stage, specifically as of late with the Rams’ impressive season. Here’s a look at some of the photos McVay and Khomyn have posted together on social media, all coming from her, as it seems he’s not overly interested in Instagram.

