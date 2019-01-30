Barstool Sports Booted From Super Bowl Event, Robert Kraft Still Loves Them

While the Super Bowl media day action featured plenty of great quotes and cool storylines, the NFL decided to drop the hammer on Barstool Sports. But it didn’t happen before founder Dave Portnoy and the rest of his team could get a few questions in and ruffle a few feathers in the process.

As Jeremy Layton of the New York Post detailed, Barstool has been banned from NFL events since 2015 after Portnoy and three employees were arrested at league headquarters for a protest over Deflategate. And yet, Portnoy and company seemed to have little issue finding their way into Super Bowl media day thanks to fake credentials.

It appears both men created fake credentials to get into the Super Bowl’s media night. Portnoy tweeted a picture of his, a fake NFL Media employee named “Frannie Lydon,” aka Portnoy with a fake mustache and a hat that says “I <3 Goodell.”

Here’s a look at Portnoy being removed from the event which reportedly came before the New England Patriots arrived.

Along with the Barstool founder, the man known as PFT Commenter (Eric Sollenberger) was also removed. Sollenberger told TMZ that he had been arrested for criminal trespassing, while Portnoy stated in a NSFW video that he was charged with criminal trespassing also but not arrested.

Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Gets to Show Love to Barstool

Although Portnoy and Sollenberger were booted from the event, it didn’t stop Patriots owner Robert Kraft from letting the world know that he loves Barstool Sports.

“I love Barstool Sports”

-Robert Kraft pic.twitter.com/0nxp25e6Rm — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 30, 2019

