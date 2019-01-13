Patriots’ ‘Plan’ Is Trevor Lawrence as Tom Brady’s Replacement?

There’s good news for Clemson Tigers fans, as quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be their starting quarterback for at least two more seasons. Since the talented signal-caller is only a freshman, he’ll have two more years in college before he can enter the NFL draft. Even still, this hasn’t stopped NFL fans from urging their teams to prepare for when Lawrence does enter the draft, especially after his national championship performance.

While many NFL teams will surely have the Clemson quarterback on their radar down the line, one analyst is already calling his shot. Not only does NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt believe Lawrence winds up with the New England Patriots, but he views him as Tom Brady’s replacement and Josh McDaniels’ franchise player.

That’s a bold call, especially considering that if Lawrence remains a projected top pick, the Patriots would need to find a way to get to the top of the 2021 NFL Draft. Obviously, a lot can change in two years, but the Patriots aren’t exactly showing signs of slowing down and losing their title as a top Super Bowl contender.

Equally as interesting is the fact that Brandt is pegging McDaniels as the replacement for current coach Bill Belichick. While that has been expected to be the case for some time now, McDaniels has drawn a lot of interest as a candidate from other teams around the league. Belichick also hasn’t made much noise about hanging up his headset.

Trevor Lawrence’s National Championship Performance

The underdog Tigers dominated the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship, winning 44-16. The wide margin led to Lawrence having to do very little in the fourth quarter, which makes his performance in the game even more impressive.

Clemson’s freshman quarterback threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns while the team outscored Alabama 30-3 from the start of the second quarter through the third. Lawrence’s play drew rave reviews and capped a season in which he threw for 30 touchdowns with just four interceptions and completed 65.2 percent of his passes.

His performance across the board this season officially cemented his stock as the top quarterback in future draft classes.

Lawrence’s NFL Draft Outlook & Hype

There has been plenty of chatter about the type of pro prospect that Lawrence could wind up being, but almost all predictions include a strong review of his skill set. As Bleacher Report’s Matt Hayes revealed, some NFL scouts and others believe Lawrence could be the best prospect ever.

“I don’t think that’s hyperbole at all,” an NFL scout told Bleacher Report. “With what he now knows, his physical ability at 19 years old, how he wants to be coached and wants to be great, his ceiling is limitless. He makes throws now that guys in our league can’t make.”

The Clemson quarterback has received a level hype that’s almost never been seen before in college football. Although it’s only been one season, the arrow is pointing up for Lawrence, and no one actually knows exactly how high his ceiling could prove to be.

READ NEXT: Cowboys vs. Rams: NFL Playoff Betting Line, Odds & Prediction