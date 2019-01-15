Trevor Lawrence: I Didn’t Say the Words in Pro-Trump Meme

I made a mistake. Someone sent me the meme. I didn’t fact check. That’s on me. pic.twitter.com/UGoBiVJZT1 — Cloyd Rivers Burns (@CloydRiversBurn) January 15, 2019

Trevor Lawrence has denied saying the words attributed to him in a pro-Donald Trump meme that has gone viral. The meme “quotes” the Clemson quarterback as saying, “President Trump got all of our favorite foods, it was the best meal we ever had. Then we go and see the coastal elite media trashing it for not being organic vegan. We’re football players, not bloggers. This was a perfect blue-collar party.”

Lawrence Didn’t Say Those Words But He Thought His Visit to the White House Was ‘Awesome’

President Donald Trump hosted the Clemson Tigers, fresh off of their national championship victory over Alabama, at the White House on January 14. Due to the government shut down, Trump paid for a buffet of fast food to be served to the team. Lawrence said of the now-deleted tweet, “I never said this by the way… I don’t know where it came from. However the trip to the White House was awesome!” The person who posted the meme, Cloyd Rivers Burns, wrote in response to being accused of spreading fake news, “I made a mistake. Someone sent me the meme. I didn’t fact check. That’s on me.”

TMZ spoke to Lawrence outside of the White House. He told the website, “It was awesome. We had McDonald’s and everything. It was good.” Lawrence then told a fan that he hoped to making “a few more” visits to the White House over the years.

Trump Said That Over 1,000 Hamburgers Were Served

Trump tweeted after the visit that the dinner party had been a success saying, “Great being with the National Champion Clemson Tigers last night at the White House. Because of the Shutdown I served them massive amounts of Fast Food (I paid), over 1000 hamburgers etc. Within one hour, it was all gone. Great guys and big eaters!” Trump had earlier told the media that, “I’ll bet you, as much food as we have – we have pizzas, we have 300 hamburgers, many, many french fries, all of our favorite foods. I want to see what’s where when we leave, because I don’t think it’s going to be much.”

In announcing the fast food party, Trump misspelled “hamburgers,” writing “hamberders.” Burger King took the opportunity to mock the president tweeting, “due to a large order placed yesterday, we’re all out of hamberders. just serving hamburgers today.”

