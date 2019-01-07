Tua Tagovailoa’s Sisters, Taysia & Taylor: See Their Instagram Photos

Tua Tagovailoa’s sisters, Taysia and Taylor, have a pretty private life compared to their brother, who has been a point of national focus through his work for Alabama football in the last few years.

Both of Tagovailoa’s sisters are teenagers. They have active Instagram feeds in which they support their brothers and post photos of their daily lives.

The Tagovailoa family are Samoan. Of his family dynamic, Tagovailoa said that his family is close, though not nearly as big as some recent reports which speculated over 400 family members would come to the game on Monday.

At a press conference Tagovailoa denied that claim, saying via ESPN, “I do have a lot of family members, but if you could ask anyone in here if they can name 400 people, I don’t think anyone could even name 100 off the top of their head.”

Taylor Tagovailoa’s Instagram: See Her Homecoming Photos & Supportive Posts for Her Brother

Taylor, whose Instagram handle is “Mrs_lavalava,” often shouts out her brother on social media, writing on one post, “I can’t wait to support my brothers Tomorrow and Saturday vc: my art teacher thanks for helping me @beandog75″

Taylor, whose birthday is on Christmas Eve, according to her Instagram, also shares her posts on Homecoming and photos with her family.

In another post, Taylor shared a photo of herself and Alabama player Najee Harris, writing, “We can never take a good picture smh😂🤦….but I love this one cuz he’s my other brother❣️and my other guardian if my other 2 brothers aren’t there”

Taysia Tagovailoa’s Instagram Bio: ‘Christ at the Center’

Taysia Tagovailoa has a much more sparse Instagram feed than her sister, with only two posts total on her feed. Her bio reads, “Christ at the center✝️”. Her first photo is that of her family from March, and her second photo is a selfie that reads in part, “Life’s better when you smile😚!”

To Sports Illustrated, Tagovailoa confided that he, his brother, and his two sisters all serve the same life purpose. He said, “Outside of all our sports lives, we’re just children to our parents.”