Tyreek Hill Asks Fiancee to ‘Not Show This Side’ on Instagram

Tyreek Hill and his girlfriend Crystal Espinal are engaged to be married. Hill and Espinal have been showing off their romance more and more lately, with Espinal posting various pictures of her and her man over the past few months.

She Shows the Softer Side of Hill

In celebration of the Christmas holiday, Espinal posted a picture of her family on Instagram, showing herself, Hill, and the couple’s 3-year-old son, Zev, wearing matching pajamas. Hill commented on the photo, apparently asking his girlfriend not to show the world the more personal side of their relationship.

You can check out the photo below.

Hill was pretty quick to comment on the photo, though it seems like he may have just been joking with his bride-to-be.

“Lol can we not show this side please love you baby,” Hill commented on the pic, adding in the wide-eyed emoji. Several social media users were quick to comment after Hill, encouraging Espinal to leave the photo up; it’s clear that many Chiefs fans like to see the softer side of the wide receiver.

“No way!! This picture is awesome! It has to stay,” wrote one Instagram user.

“No these are the BEST!” added another.

She Supports Hill’s Career

Espinal is a huge supporter of Hill’s career and has been cheering him and the Chiefs on all season. As Kansas City takes on the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium this afternoon, Espinal will be rooting for the home team.

Earlier in the day on Saturday, Espinal uploaded a picture of Hill to her Instagram story, adding the caption, “Let’s get it, baby!” She will more than likely be on-hand at Arrowhead to watch the game — hopefully from a warm luxury box, as it has been snowing intermittently in KC.