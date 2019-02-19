19.2 CrossFit Open Workout Released

19.2 CrossFit open workout has been released, two weeks into the 2019 CrossFit Open. The five-week competition offers places in the CrossFit Games for the Top 20 finishers. The 19.2 workout was announced from two different locations, CrossFit FX in Australia and CrossFit in Germany.

The workout, via CrossFit’s official website, reads as follows:

Beginning on an 8-minute clock, complete as many reps as possible of:

25 toes-to-bars

50 double-unders

15 squat cleans, 135 lbs or 85 lbs for women.

25 toes-to-bars

50 double-unders

13 squat cleans, 185 lbs or 115 lbs for women.

If completed before 8 minutes, add 4 minutes to the clock and proceed to:

25 toes-to-bars

50 double-unders

11 squat cleans, 225 lbs for men or 145 lbs for women.

If completed before 12 minutes, add 4 minutes to the clock and proceed to:

25 toes-to-bars

50 double-unders

9 squat cleans, 275 lbs or 175 lbs for women.

If completed before 16 minutes, add 4 minutes to the clock and proceed to:

25 toes-to-bars

50 double-unders

7 squat cleans, 315 lbs or 205 lbs for women.

Stop at 20 minutes.

According to the leaderboard, the top spot after 19.1 is occupied by Norway’s Snorre Fjaagesund and Slovakia’s Lazar Dukic, who are tied at the top in the men’s division with 411 reps.

Meanwhile, on the women’s leaderboard, first place currently belongs to the American Olivia Leeper on 371 reps with Sweden’s Mikaela Norman coming in second place with 366 reps.

