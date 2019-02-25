AAF Stats Leaders, Scores & Standings Week 3: Trent Richardson Trifecta

Week 3 of the Alliance of American Football is officially wrapped up and fans were treated to a few impressive performances. This included a hat trick of touchdowns from Birmingham Iron running back Trent Richardson, along with yet another 300-yard passing day from an AAF signal-caller. When the week finished, there were two teams left undefeated and two others who remain winless.
We’re going to take a look at the scores from the action, along with the updated standings, stats and some of the top highlights. Things got underway with an upset, as the Salt Lake Stallions defended home-field advantage by knocking off the Arizona Hotshots 23-15. Arizona quarterback John Wolford, who has been one of the AAF’s best players to this point, played just one half in the loss.
Here’s a look at the scores from Week 3:
- Salt Lake Stallions 23, Arizona Hotshots 15
- Orlando Apollos 21, Memphis Express 17
- Birmingham Iron 28, Atlanta Legends 12
- San Diego Fleet 31, San Antonio Commanders 11
We’ll roll right into the updated standings along with the stats leaders and highlights from Week 3.
AAF Standings After Week 3
PF= Points for
PA= Points against
DIFF= Point differential
Western Conference
-
Team Record vs. Conf PF PA DIFF San Diego Fleet 2-1 1-1 61 38 23 Arizona Hotshots 2-1 1-1 73 63 10 Salt Lake Stallions 1-2 0-2 54 65 -11 San Antonio Commanders 1-2 1-1 55 74 -19
Eastern Conference
-
Team Record vs. Conf PF PA DIFF Orlando Apollos 3-0 2-0 98 52 46 Birmingham Iron 3-0 2-0 66 21 45 Memphis Express 0-3 0-2 35 67 -32 Atlanta Legends 0-3 0-2 30 92 -62
Top Players From Alliance of American Football Week 3
*Note: Stats courtesy No Extra Points and are listed in order of when the game was played.
Quarterbacks
- Josh Woodrum (SL): 22/31, 178 yards, one touchdown
- Matt Simms (ATL): 28/48, 328 yards, one touchdown, three interceptions
- Garrett Gilbert (ORL): 14/28, 207 passing yards, 43 rushing yards, two touchdowns
- Zach Mettenberger (MEM): 9/12, 120 yards, two touchdowns
- Philip Nelson (SD): 17/25, 193 yards, two touchdowns, one interception
Running Backs
- Joel Bouagnon (SL): 12 carries, 45 yards, one touchdown
- Branden Oliver (SL): 15 carries, 40 yards, one touchdown
- D’Ernest Johnson (ORL): 13 carries, 79 yards, one touchdown
- Trent Richardson (BIR): 17 carries, 46 yards, three touchdowns
- Ja’Quan Gardner (SD): 12 carries, 122 yards, one touchdown
- Terrell Watson (SD): 13 carries, 73 yards
- Trey Williams (SA): seven carries, 75 yards
Wide Receivers, Tight Ends & Running Backs (All Receiving)
- De’Mornay Pierson-El (SL): eight catches, 90 yards, one touchdown
- Rashad Ross (ARI): six catches, 51 yards, one touchdown
- Devin Lucien (MEM): three catches, 51 yards, one touchdown
- Seantavius Jones (ATL): four catches, 72 yards
- Malachi Jones (ATL): three catches, 58 yards)
- Montay Crockett (ATL): two catches, 47 yards, one touchdown
- Quinton Patton (BIR): four catches, 58 yards
- Mekale McKay (SA): four catches, 91 yards, one touchdown
- Nelson Spruce (SD): four catches, 50 yards, two touchdowns
Other Notable Week 3 AAF Stat Lines
Quarterbacks
- *John Wolford (ARI): 14/22, 127 yards, one touchdown, one interception
- Luis Perez (BIR): 17/31, 160 yards, one interception
- Logan Woodside (SA): 12/23, 151 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions
- Marquise Williams (SA): 4/4, 21 yards, five carries, 33 yards
*Wolford played one half, replaced by Trevor Knight (8/17, 95 yards)
Running Backs
- Sherman Badie (MEM): eight carries, 59 yards
- De’Veon Smith (ORL): eight carries, 52 yards
Wide Receivers, Tight Ends & Running Backs (All Receiving)
- Thomas Duarte (ARI): three catches, 41 yards
- Marquis Bundy (ARI): three catches, 40 yards
- Kenny Bell (SL): four catches, 39 yards
- Dontez Byrd (MEM): two catches, 51 yards
- Gerrard Sheppard (MEM): one catch, 40 yards, one touchdown
- Charles Johnson (ORL): three catches, 53 yards
- Scott Orndoff (ORL): two catches, 41 yards
- Gavin Escobar (SD): four catches, 40 yards
- Laquvionte Gonzalez (SD): one catch, 43 yards
Best Week 3 Alliance of American Football Highlights
*Videos courtesy of the Alliance of American Football Twitter, team pages or The Athletic’s Arif Hasan unless otherwise noted.
Salt Lake’s De’Mornay Pierson-El Sheds Tackles for Touchdown
Christian Hackenberg Picked by Keith Reaser in Impressive Fashion
Zach Mettenberger Takes Over for Memphis, Throws Long TD
Orlando’s Garrett Gilbert Dials Up Long Touchdown to Rannell Hall
Craziest Catch in AAF History?
Garrett Gilbert With Impressive Touchdown Run for Apollos
Mettenberger With Another Long Touchdown Pass
All Three of Trent Richardson’s Touchdowns for Birmingham
Atlanta’s Matt Simms Drops Dime for Long Touchdown
Logan Woodside Immediately Throws Long TD to Mekale McKay
Philip Nelson and Nelson Spruce Connect for Two San Diego TDs
A.J. Tarpley Intercepts Woodside for San Diego Pick Six
San Diego’s Shakir Soto With Huge Sack
Fleet RB Ja’Quan Gardner Rips Off Impressive 83-Yard TD Run
