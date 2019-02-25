AAF Stats Leaders, Scores & Standings Week 3: Trent Richardson Trifecta

Week 3 of the Alliance of American Football is officially wrapped up and fans were treated to a few impressive performances. This included a hat trick of touchdowns from Birmingham Iron running back Trent Richardson, along with yet another 300-yard passing day from an AAF signal-caller. When the week finished, there were two teams left undefeated and two others who remain winless.

We’re going to take a look at the scores from the action, along with the updated standings, stats and some of the top highlights. Things got underway with an upset, as the Salt Lake Stallions defended home-field advantage by knocking off the Arizona Hotshots 23-15. Arizona quarterback John Wolford, who has been one of the AAF’s best players to this point, played just one half in the loss.

Here’s a look at the scores from Week 3:

Salt Lake Stallions 23, Arizona Hotshots 15

Orlando Apollos 21, Memphis Express 17

Birmingham Iron 28, Atlanta Legends 12

San Diego Fleet 31, San Antonio Commanders 11

We’ll roll right into the updated standings along with the stats leaders and highlights from Week 3.

AAF Standings After Week 3

PF= Points for

PA= Points against

DIFF= Point differential

Western Conference

Team Record vs. Conf PF PA DIFF San Diego Fleet 2-1 1-1 61 38 23 Arizona Hotshots 2-1 1-1 73 63 10 Salt Lake Stallions 1-2 0-2 54 65 -11 San Antonio Commanders 1-2 1-1 55 74 -19

Eastern Conference

Team Record vs. Conf PF PA DIFF Orlando Apollos 3-0 2-0 98 52 46 Birmingham Iron 3-0 2-0 66 21 45 Memphis Express 0-3 0-2 35 67 -32 Atlanta Legends 0-3 0-2 30 92 -62

Top Players From Alliance of American Football Week 3

*Note: Stats courtesy No Extra Points and are listed in order of when the game was played.

Quarterbacks

Josh Woodrum (SL): 22/31, 178 yards, one touchdown

Matt Simms (ATL): 28/48, 328 yards, one touchdown, three interceptions

Garrett Gilbert (ORL): 14/28, 207 passing yards, 43 rushing yards, two touchdowns

Zach Mettenberger (MEM): 9/12, 120 yards, two touchdowns

Philip Nelson (SD): 17/25, 193 yards, two touchdowns, one interception

Running Backs

Joel Bouagnon (SL): 12 carries, 45 yards, one touchdown

Branden Oliver (SL): 15 carries, 40 yards, one touchdown

D’Ernest Johnson (ORL): 13 carries, 79 yards, one touchdown

Trent Richardson (BIR): 17 carries, 46 yards, three touchdowns

Ja’Quan Gardner (SD): 12 carries, 122 yards, one touchdown

Terrell Watson (SD): 13 carries, 73 yards

Trey Williams (SA): seven carries, 75 yards

Wide Receivers, Tight Ends & Running Backs (All Receiving)

De’Mornay Pierson-El (SL): eight catches, 90 yards, one touchdown

Rashad Ross (ARI): six catches, 51 yards, one touchdown

Devin Lucien (MEM): three catches, 51 yards, one touchdown

Seantavius Jones (ATL): four catches, 72 yards

Malachi Jones (ATL): three catches, 58 yards)

Montay Crockett (ATL): two catches, 47 yards, one touchdown

Quinton Patton (BIR): four catches, 58 yards

Mekale McKay (SA): four catches, 91 yards, one touchdown

Nelson Spruce (SD): four catches, 50 yards, two touchdowns

Other Notable Week 3 AAF Stat Lines

Quarterbacks

*John Wolford (ARI): 14/22, 127 yards, one touchdown, one interception

Luis Perez (BIR): 17/31, 160 yards, one interception

Logan Woodside (SA): 12/23, 151 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions

Marquise Williams (SA): 4/4, 21 yards, five carries, 33 yards

*Wolford played one half, replaced by Trevor Knight (8/17, 95 yards)

Running Backs

Sherman Badie (MEM): eight carries, 59 yards

De’Veon Smith (ORL): eight carries, 52 yards

Wide Receivers, Tight Ends & Running Backs (All Receiving)

Thomas Duarte (ARI): three catches, 41 yards

Marquis Bundy (ARI): three catches, 40 yards

Kenny Bell (SL): four catches, 39 yards

Dontez Byrd (MEM): two catches, 51 yards

Gerrard Sheppard (MEM): one catch, 40 yards, one touchdown

Charles Johnson (ORL): three catches, 53 yards

Scott Orndoff (ORL): two catches, 41 yards

Gavin Escobar (SD): four catches, 40 yards

Laquvionte Gonzalez (SD): one catch, 43 yards

Best Week 3 Alliance of American Football Highlights

*Videos courtesy of the Alliance of American Football Twitter, team pages or The Athletic’s Arif Hasan unless otherwise noted.

Salt Lake’s De’Mornay Pierson-El Sheds Tackles for Touchdown

Christian Hackenberg Picked by Keith Reaser in Impressive Fashion

Christian Hackenberg opens, on the other hand, with a pick to Keith Reaser pic.twitter.com/qF1Q5fsUu6 — Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) February 24, 2019

Zach Mettenberger Takes Over for Memphis, Throws Long TD

Zach Mettenberger launches this one for 6 and @aafexpress are in business! #MEMvsORL pic.twitter.com/WxPLCgFuyX — The Alliance (@TheAAF) February 24, 2019

Orlando’s Garrett Gilbert Dials Up Long Touchdown to Rannell Hall

Craziest Catch in AAF History?

What the hell just happened? How did this wind up a catch? pic.twitter.com/eZCudek08T — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) February 24, 2019

Garrett Gilbert With Impressive Touchdown Run for Apollos

Mettenberger With Another Long Touchdown Pass

All Three of Trent Richardson’s Touchdowns for Birmingham

Trent Richardson punches in his 4th TD of the season! @aafiron | #BHMvsATL pic.twitter.com/bSAa7sCbg7 — The Alliance (@TheAAF) February 24, 2019

Atlanta’s Matt Simms Drops Dime for Long Touchdown

Matt Simms hits the over in garbage time to own the libs (Montay Crockett touchdown) pic.twitter.com/T07dCoiAKt — Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) February 24, 2019

Logan Woodside Immediately Throws Long TD to Mekale McKay

Logan Woodside's first pass is a deep touchdown to MeKale Mckay pic.twitter.com/vwxRCXTxz4 — Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) February 25, 2019

Philip Nelson and Nelson Spruce Connect for Two San Diego TDs

Nelson ➡ Nelson. Philip Nelson to Nelson Spruce for the touchdown pic.twitter.com/L1M3WfUMqR — Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) February 25, 2019

Nelson to Nelson, second TD of the game! #SAvsSD pic.twitter.com/lRVH1AUFyr — The Alliance (@TheAAF) February 25, 2019

A.J. Tarpley Intercepts Woodside for San Diego Pick Six

San Diego’s Shakir Soto With Huge Sack

Shakir Soto just snatched Logan Woodside's soul pic.twitter.com/uF7Syx1bRO — Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) February 25, 2019

Fleet RB Ja’Quan Gardner Rips Off Impressive 83-Yard TD Run

