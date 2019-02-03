Adam Levine: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Singer and The Voice coach Adam Levine will take the world’s largest stage today when he and his band Maroon 5 perform the halftime show at the 53rd annual Super Bowl. While the Rams and Patriots take a break off-field, the band will perform some of their greatest hits alongside rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi from Outkast.

Ahead of this year’s show, here are five fast facts you need to know about Maroon 5 singer Adam Lavine.

1. Levine is Married to a Victoria’s Secret Model

In May 2012, Levine started dating Namibian Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo, two months after his split with blonde supermodel Anne Vyalitsyna. Two years later, the couple was married by officiant Jonah Hill who Levine grew up with.

“I’m writing all these things and I realize I have no jokes in the whole thing because I’m just trying to be thoughtful and respectful and loving to these people who asked me to do this main honor,” Hill told Howard Stern on his Sirius XM show. “And then the f**king sick egomaniac inside of you goes, ‘Well I gotta kill a little bit, too,’ you know? And then Adam’s like, ‘Yeah you should be funny, be funny.’”

The couple’s ceremony was held at Flora Farms in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The couple even asked their guests to make a donation to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles instead of getting the newlyweds a gift. After celebrating, Levine and his bride honeymooned in South Africa.

Levine and Prinsloo have two daughters, Dusty Rose, 2, and Gio Grace, who will be 1 later this month.

2. Before Maroon 5, Levine Sang in a Band Called Kara’s Flowers

In 1994, Levine formed Kara’s Flowers with Mickey Madden, Jesse Carmichael, and Ryan Dusick. The group played its first show at the Whisky a Go Go in West Hollywood, Calif., with Levine on the mic and guitar. Years later in 1997, the band played a beach party in Malibu and were discovered by indie producer Tommy Allen. Thanks to Allen and his partner, the band recorded an 11-track album and were soon signed to Reprise Records with Green Day producer Rob Cavallo.

The band’s first and only album was called The Fourth World. That same year, they appeared on an episode of Beverly Hills, 90210, and once they graduated, hit the road touring in support of the record. The album was a commercial failure, selling only about 5,000 copies. The band broke up shortly after.

“Kara’s Flowers was just floating up the wall beneath the sticks. Make a record quickly, put it out. No touring base, no nothing. Just try to make it happen right out of the gate and it just doesn’t work,” said Levine in Pure Songwriters.

3. Mainstream Success with Maroon 5

After Kara’s Flowers broke up, the band members each went his own way, later reunited and adding a fifth member, James Valentine, to the mix. While experimenting with other types of sounds, like R&B and hip-hop, Levine began writing songs about his ex-girlfriend named Jane. These songs wound up becoming the band’s debut album, Songs About Jane, which released in June of 2002 and became a sleeper hit that sold an estimated 10 million copies. Before they knew it Maroon 5 won their first Grammy for Best New Artist. The very next year, they won the Grammy for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for their second single “This Love.”

Overall, Maroon 5 has released six studio albums, three live albums, and three EPs. Their first two albums were certified 4x Platinum and 2x Platinum, respectively, while each subsequent album was also certified Platinum or higher. In addition to three Grammys, the band also snagged three American Music Awards, three People’s Choice Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, and five Teen Choice Awards.

4. Coaching Gig on The Voice

Since the show’s inception in 2011, Levine has been seated in one of The Voice‘s four spinning red chairs. Levine won the show’s first season with R&B singer Javier Colon; fifth season winner Tessanne Chin and ninth season winner Jordan Smith were also on Team Adam.

Not only has the show earned Levine millions, but his on-air joshing and bromance with fellow judge Blake Shelton helped put Levine back in America’s homes, hence, reviving the dulled career of Maroon 5. It’s reported that Levine makes around $13 million for every season of The Voice—not a shabby payday!

Other coaches who have sat beside Levine include Shakira, Usher, Gwen Stefani, Pharrell Williams, Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys, and Jennifer Hudson. When the series returns for its 16th season, Levine will be joined by Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend.

5. Singer, Coach, Actor

The frontman also has an acting resume scooping up bit parts here and there in both film and television. On the TV side of things, Levine has starred in American Horror Story: Asylum, and a bunch of other cameos starring as himself in Family Guy, Broad City, Top Chef Masters, and 30 Rock.

He’s also starred in films, though not always as himself. He played the role of Luke in Fun Mom Dinner, and played Dave Kohl in John Carney’s Begin Again. Other film credits include Pitch Perfect 2, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, The Clapper, and Unity.