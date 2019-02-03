Adam Levine’s Daughters Are Not Attending the Super Bowl

Adam Levine, along with his band Maroon 5, is the headliner for the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Upon accepting the major gig, he and the other performers this year have received a lot of backlash which he has opened up about to the media. According to USA Today, Levine said that he’d like to move on from all of the hate and focus on the music. But, something else he will be focusing on is his two kids.

Unfortunately, Levine’s two daughters, Dusty Rose and Gio Grace, are too young to attend the Super Bowl, so they will be at home. But, Levine is sure to be giving them a shout out. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Levine revealed, “They are too little. The little kids they are going to stay home. It is a little bit of a fiasco out here. It is a little crazy. So we are going to keep them home … I am going to wear daddy bracelets so they can see that I am representing them well. They get to watch on TV. I am sure they prefer that too, instead of the chaos.”

While Levine’s children will be at home, his wife, model Behati Prinsloo will attend the Super Bowl and cheer on her husband.

Little Dusty and Gio will most likely be with family while their parents are in Atlanta for the big game. Recently, Prinsloo spoke with Net-a-Porter and said that Levine was raised in Los Angeles, so they have a lot of family around to help out when they are working. Prinsloo explained, “I AM SO LUCKY [that] it’s easy to balance work and kids because my husband was born and raised [in LA] – he has a whole family here: grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins. It’s really amazing to know that when I leave the kids for a day or two, they are surrounded with so much family. I’m [currently] keeping work very casual and not trying to be everywhere and show that I’m ‘back’ – it’s tough being a mom.”

Prinsloo also dished a little on her daughters’ personalities, revealing that Dusty Rose already has her own sense of style. Prinsloo further stated that, “MY DAUGHTER DUSTY IS REALLY FUNNY and bossy. She’s a Virgo; she has such a personality. It’s weird that you can tell their sense of humor when they’re two. Gio is cuddly and sweet. I’m excited to see them a little older and really see their personalities [develop] because I think they’ll be very different.”

The couple’s first daughter, Dusty Rose, was born on September 21, 2016, while baby girl Gio Grace was born on February 15, 2018, nearly one year ago.

In 2014, Levine told People that he hopes to one day have a large brood of children. He said, “I want to have 100 kids. I want to have more kids than is socially responsible. We can’t do it right now, but it’s in the works.” Levine also said that his wife wants to have a lot of children so the family of four could be expanding soon.