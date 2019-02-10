Carla Garcia, Alex Abrines’ Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Alex Abrines’ wife is Carla Garcia. The couple married in July 2018. On February 9, the Oklahoma City Thunder waived Abrines for “personal reasons,” the team said in a statement. Abrines, 25, a guard, appeared in 31 games for the Thunder in the 2018/19 season. He averaged 5.3 points and 1.5 rebounds across 19.0 minutes. Abrines joined the Thunder in 2013 when he was selected 32nd in the 2nd round of the NBA Draft.

Although he spent three years playing in Europe with Barcelona until 2016 when he signed a $17 million deal with the Thunder. The Athletic was the first to report that Abrines had been waived.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Garcia Says the Couple Carries ‘Basketball in Their DNA’

In a YouTube documentary on Abrines, Garcia said, “You can say that we carry basketball in our DNA.” Garcia said that the couple first talked in his high school gymnasium, after having an online relationship. She says that you could always count on Abrines being in the gym. Garcia went on, “We started to talk face to face and our friendship became stronger and a month and a half later we started dating… This sport and this gym is the reason why we got to know each other.”

Abrines says in the documentary that “everything” positive that happened in his career up to that point was, “in part, because of [Garcia].”

2. Abrines Wrote a Blog About Moving to Oklahoma in January 2019

The only photo on Abrines’ Instagram page from 2018 that shows Garcia in the U.S. comes from September 2018 when the couple was pictured in Las Vegas. The other photos of the couple together show them in Europe. In the YouTube documentary, which was released in October 2018, Garcia says prior to Abrines making the leap to play in the NBA, “From one day to another, he made me an offer and I had to decide if I was going to go with him or not. I said come on, let’s go on an adventure.”

Garcia wrote a blog in January 2918 for Behind the Bench that detailed her move from Spain to Oklahoma. Garcia lists of the problems she faced in the move, most notably the fact that her husband is on the road so much. Although, Garcia did say, “Now I will say this…Okies (Oklahoma natives) are really kind and welcoming. I have made new friends (from all over the US), which has been crucial being so far away from friends and family back home.”

3. Abrines Missed the Thunder’s Christmas Day Game for a ‘Personal Matter’

https://www.instagram.com/midtownvets/p/BTHSmxRDvzM/

Abrines’ lack of game time over the course of the season was due to personal reasons, reports the Oklahoman. On Christmas Day, Abrines missed the Thunder’s game against the Rockets for what was listed as a “personal matter.” The Oklahoman quoted Thunder coach Billy Donovan on February as saying, “Obviously Alex has dealt with some personal issues and matters, and you just hope he can get through that, more for himself personally, and hopefully get back to playing. You always try to remain hopeful that that can happen, but I don’t really have an answer of whether or not that’s going to happen.”

4. Abrines & Garcia Got Engaged in 2017

On July 14, 2018, Abrines posted on an Instagram a photo of him and Garcia at their wedding. Abrines wrote in the caption, “Happiest day of my life!” Although the couple’s official wedding actually took place on July 11. The wedding took place in Mallorca, where Garcia also hails from. The couple got engaged in the summer of 2017.

5. Abrines Said in 2018 That His Wife Took the Lead on the Wedding Planning

Abrines told the Oklahoman in May 2018 about his plans for the summer saying, “The most important thing in my life. A wedding.” When asked about his involvement in the wedding, Abrines said, “Sometimes I’ve got to say no because she wants a lot. But, yeah, I try to. I try to give her as much as she wants. I know it’s our day, and it’s going to be the best day of our lives, and I just want her to be happy.” The wedding took place at the Hotel Cap Rocat with 200 guests present.

READ NEXT: Michigan School Teachers Admit to Making Adult Movies on the Side