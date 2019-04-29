All Elite Wrestling Double or Nothing: Matches & Predictions

Cody, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson are ready to do something major with their latest wrestling venture.

With the financial backing of entrepreneurs Shahid Khan and his son Tony, “The Elite” stable has birthed a brand new wrestling fed known as All Elite Wrestling. And on May 25, AEW will showcase its burgeoning roster and template for the future on its first major PPV event. That event has been christened Double or Nothing, a sequel of sorts to the 2018 independent wrestling spectacle All In. A bunch of marquee bouts have been earmarked for the big show and there’s a ton of excitement surrounding AEW’s first televised event.

Here’s a primer on AEW’s Double or Nothing spectacular and our predictions for every announced matchup.

Sonny Kiss vs. Kip Sabian vs. Brandon Cutler vs. Ace Romero vs. Glacier vs. Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Sunny Daze vs. MJF vs. Joey Janela (Over the Budget Battle Royale)

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. PAC

Predictions & Winner: This 1st-time meeting is one of the more intriguing matchups on the entire card. Adam Page and PAC represent two of AEW’s most promising roster members. Page fought his way from the preliminaries of Ring of Honor to much bigger opportunities with the company and also New Japan Pro Wrestling. His tenure with the Bullet Club stable and his spirited in-ring performances have pushed him to become a surprisingly entertaining Superstar worth following. Across the ring from him is the man formerly known as Adrian Neville, PAC. Ever since he got his release from WWE, PAC has been tearing it up back home in the UK and in Japan as a member of the Dragon Gate Pro Wrestling roster.

Both men are primed and ready to march AEW into the wrestling stratosphere as the company’s main upper-mid card stars. There’s a ton of upside that comes from either man getting the big win here. Once AEW develops some sort of mid-card championship picture, Page and PAC will certainly be holding onto it at some point in the near future.

I see PAC as the hotter commodity in this case, however. He’s a hot heel act that the fans can’t get enough of and I’m sure the brains behind this operation want him to be one of their biggest stars. A wrestler with a badass gimmick, tons of international appeal, and a jaw-dropping moveset to boot should get a rocket strapped to his back from any wrestling company that books him. Page is good in his own right, but PAC is on a whole’ nother level. I’m predicting a PAC victory here.

SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky) vs. CIMA, TBA, and TBA (Six-Man Tag Team Match)

Dr. Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose vs. Kylie Rae (Three-Way Match)

Predictions & Winner: Brandi Rhodes’ women’s roster are going to be put front and center here! Three of the company’s rising female talents will show the world how serious AEW is about women’s wrestling during this three-way dance. Dr. Britt Baker, the part-time dentist/wrestler, will lock up with the super intimidating Nyla Rose and the always cheerful Kylie Rae.

All three of the participants within this bout would do well to walk away with the win. AEW instituting a women’s division with a major championship attached is a foregone conclusion. And I’m guessing that the woman who stands tall at the end of this bout will be a major player for that major title. Baker and Rae are the perfect babyface personalities the division needs, but Rose is certainly the most domineering and interesting of the pack. I’m placing all my bets on Rose getting the win here and keeping her unstoppable force act intact during the beginning stages of AEW’s ascension.

Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho

Predictions & Winner: AEW Double or Nothing is presenting one of the most anticipated rematches from NJPW WrestleKingdom 12 – Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho. Last January, both men wowed the crowd with a grudge match filled with vicious brawling and a healthy serving of technical wrestling. Jericho’s old age hasn’t hindered him one bit – he’s managed to freshen up his character on a regular basis and still perform at a respectable level. Omega is one of the best wrestlers not signed to WWE at the moment – his past few years spent as a NJPW regular have made him a top 10 (or maybe even top five!) wrestling talent.

This rematch will be just as good or even better than both men’s 2018 Tokyo Dome war. Even though Jericho has been setup as a major pillar of AEW, I see him acting as more of a torch bearer that’ll do more to help the fed’s fresh young talent get over. Omega’s certainly one of those up and coming guys who could use a major win over a WWE legend to propel him to greater things in AEW. Omega will go 2-0 over his heated Canadian foe and use this major victory to reach the main event talent throne he so richly deserves.

Cody vs. Dustin

Predictions & Winner: Ever since Double or Nothing was announced, fans speculated about who Cody’s PPV opponent would be. Signs were pointing to Stu Bennett (formerly known as WWE’s Wade Barrett) being the one to lock up with Cody, but a curveball announcement threw everyone for a loop. So it turns out that Cody will go head to head with his own brother, Dustin. The man who made his fame in WWE as the outlandish and insanely creepy Goldust has ditched his golden moniker for a more “Darth Maul” inspired face-paint style. This one’s incredibly personal – this brother vs. brother feud has gotten all the more interesting thanks to amazing promos from both men.

I’m expecting this match to be presented like an old-school, Southern wrestling spectacle. Cody and Dustin have the blood of Dusty Rhodes running through their veins, so they’re very familiar with how to present a throwback match that’s still entertaining to modern wrestling fans. This match looks to be Dustin’s last hurrah – I figure he wants to go out on a high note against a top talent. And the best way to do that is by wrestling his best match yet against his own flesh and blood. Cody’s most definitely ready to wipe away the stink of WWE Fastlane 2015’s disappointing Stardust vs. Goldust encounter. This matchup will be better than anyone expects it to be and result in Cody retiring his brother after a barn burner of a match!

The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) (c) vs. The Lucha Bros (Pentagón Jr. and Rey Fénix) (AAA World Tag Team Championship)

Predictions & Winners: When this tag team dream match was first announced, both teams were simply taking on each other for bragging rights. Then something unexpected took place – during a recent AAA event in Mexico, The Young Bucks made an impromptu appearance and defeated The Lucha Brothers for their AAA World Tag Team Championship. This title change has raised the stakes even higher now – Pentagón Jr. and Rey Fénix are not only looking for revenge, they’re also looking to recapture the AAA tag team titles they once held and defended so proudly. This tag team encounter is a main event worthy matchup that’s sure to elicit the biggest reactions of the entire evening.

Matt and Nick Jackson may have taken a break from in-ring competition to help develop AEW. But their new managerial roles haven’t stopped them from popping up unexpectedly to antagonize The Lucha Brothers. All the while, Pentagón and Fénix have been tearing it up on the indies, Impact Wrestling, and AAA. Both men have sharpened their skills and become even more impressive in 2019.

Both teams will go for broke during this match and undoubtably entertain fans of high-spot wrestling. As far as the winners are concerned, I gotta go with The Lucha Brothers here. Pentagón and Fénix are incredibly over and worthy of being the leaders of AEW’s tag team division. I’m sure these teams will meet further down the line in a future best-of-series. The first major win from this feud will go to the world’s most popular luchadores!