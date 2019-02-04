Anthony Davis Trade Talk: Best Clippers, Knicks Packages to Offer

While the trade rumors around New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis continue to swirl, they took an interesting turn on Monday. Although it originally seemed as though Davis would only sign longterm with the Los Angeles Lakers, that is reportedly no longer the case. At the very least, there are four teams who could retain the young star for the long haul if acquired via trade.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first revealed that the Pelicans were made aware of a list featuring “a handful” of teams Davis would re-sign with, and the floodgates proceeded to open.

Shortly after that news came, The Athletic’s Shams Charania detailed the list of four teams in the Lakers, New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers. He did state that a Knicks deal is unlikely following the Kristaps Porzingis trade.

Sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium it's four-team list for Davis — with inclusion of the Clippers and Bucks along with previous teams (Lakers, Knicks). The Knicks are unlikely, however, after moving Kristaps Porzingis to Dallas. https://t.co/Vh3l4XJ51t — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 4, 2019

One big talking point for the Knicks goes beyond just the fact they acquired Porzingis, but also that they may not be able to put together a package strong enough for the Pelicans. The Clippers, on the other hand, have a few interesting pieces which could be included. Regardless of how you look at it, though, both teams may need to make draft pick-heavy offers.

Let’s check out the best deal both sides could realistically put on the table, with draft picks included.

Clippers’ Anthony Davis Trade Option

*Clippers send a future first-round pick to Pelicans

I really like the package New Orleans would receive here. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has flashed quite a bit of upside early in his career while Montrezl Harrell has taken a big step forward as well. Lou Williams deserves to be considered a strong piece of any trade at this point, as his play dictates that type of respect. The Pelicans would add three players from the Clippers who can contribute beyond this year and won’t break the bank, along with the expiring contract of Marcin Gortat.

On the opposite side, Elfrid Payton’s expiring deal isn’t that huge of a loss, especially if the Pelicans plan on using Gilgeous-Alexander as their new starter. This is a decent amount to give up for the Clippers, but it would be on par (hopefully) with some of the other offers New Orleans could receive for Davis.

Knicks Trade Offer for Davis With Picks

*Knicks send 2019 first-round pick and future first-round pick

I’m not entirely sure this would even get the job done for the Knicks. While I believe Frank Ntilikina has untapped potential and Mitchell Robinson could become a solid NBA center, there’s a risk with both players. But that risk should be pushed to the side a bit thanks to the addition of Kevin Knox and the 2019 first-round pick.

The Knicks’ first pick this year could very well be No. 1 overall, which would instantly help the Pelicans take a big step forward in their rebuild. Knox, a player like Duke’s Zion Williamson and the potential of Ntilikina and Robinson is a solid starting point to their roster. With that said, the fact other teams could provide a far more proven group of players in a deal is what leads to a second pick being in the mix.

