Bill Belichick & Girlfriend Linda Holliday’s Dog Wears Pats Hoodie Like Dad

The New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and his girlfriend, Linda Holliday, are ready for Super Bowl LIII — and so is their dog, 1-year-old Nike. Ahead of Sunday night’s big game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, Holliday shared a photo of the pup wearing his Patriots gear. Clearly taking after his human dad, Nike was wearing a Patriots hoodie.

Belichick is known for his hoodies, which have become a staple in his game-day wardrobe. Sure, Belichick has been teased over the look (he’s been called things like “frumpy” and “homeless”), it’s just part of who Belichick is — and he’s been doing this for years.

“The first game we find Belichick wearing the infamous Reebok hoodie, still with sleeves intact, was November 11th, 2003 in a game against one of his former mentors, Bill Parcells and the Cowboys,” according to Bleacher Report.

And while the rough hoodie look hasn’t started a trend amongst Pats fans, it looks like it’s working as pup attire. Holliday posted the following snap to her Instagram story on Sunday morning.

The pup joined the Belichick-Holliday household last year and recently celebrated a birthday.

“Guess who is 1 year old today?!?!! NIKE!!!! Happy Birthday to my lil’ ‘Big Guy’!! Thank you for his birthday treats @thehesstwins! We will celebrate his birthday next week,” Holliday captioned a photo of Nike earlier this week.

Over the past year, Nike has fit right in to the lifestyle that Belichick and Holliday have. He’s traveled with them to their home in Nantucket and has even flown on private jets.

Nike makes frequent appearances on his mom’s Instagram page. And if you thought even for a minute that Belichick doesn’t seem too much like a “dog guy,” well, you’d be very wrong.

“Dear Santa. Please don’t wake me until it’s Christmas. I’ve been a good boy all year and would really like more toys to shred so that I can get to the squeaker & my humom can pick up the evidence! Luckily, my dad likes to play ‘duck’ and helps me shred them!” Holliday captioned a pic of Nike before Christmas.

For those wondering what kind of breed Nike is, he’s an Alaskan Klee Kai.

“Small, smart, and energetic, the Alaskan Klee Kai is a relatively new breed that looks like a smaller version of the Siberian Husky, and even the name ‘Klee Kai’ comes from an Inuit term meaning ‘small dog.’ While Alaskan Klee Kais may resemble larger Husky breeds, they have some key differences, especially when it comes to temperament, that distinguish it from its ancestor working class dogs of the north. This breed is more suited to the life of a companion, though the Alaskan Klee Kai shares the high energy of the Huskies and demands plenty of exercise. They also tend to be shy around strangers and are prone to expressing their emotions with whines and barks,” reads a description of the breed on the website Dog Time.

READ NEXT: Everything You Need to Know About Linda Holliday